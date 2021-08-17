PGI, PU team develops pollen calendar for Chandigarh

SPRING is beautiful, but if you have seasonal allergies, it may be the worst time for you. Pollen released by plants during spring, causes hay fever, pollinosis, allergic rhinitis.

Considering these concerns, a team from PGIMER and Panjab University, conducted a study to examine seasonal periodicities of airborne pollen spectrum and developed a pollen calendar for Chandigarh for the first time for any Indian city. The team comprised Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor of Environmental Health, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, Dr Ashutosh Aggarwal, Professor and Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine from PGI, Dr Suman Mor, Chairperson, and Associate Professor including Akshi Goyal and Sahil Kumar, Research Scholar from Department of Environment Studies.

The group has explored the main pollen seasons, their intensities, variations and aero- biologically significant pollen types in Chandigarh. The prominent airborne pollen dominating seasons were spring and autumn. The study was recently published in Atmospheric Environment, a reputed peer-reviewed international journal by Elsevier.

Dr Khaiwal, the lead investigator, mentioned that Chandigarh had reported a remarkable increase in forest cover in recent years and a rise in green spaces also increases airborne pollen, consequently increasing pollen-related allergic ailments.

Dr Mor highlighted that the study aims to bring airborne pollen seasonal information to the susceptible population, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and scientists to be familiar with the current changes in the environment, which can further help develop mitigation strategies.

Dr Ashutosh Aggarwal stated that the finding of this study will enhance the understanding of airborne pollen seasons, which may further help to minimise pollen allergies.

The airborne pollen calendar provides a clear understanding for clinicians and allergy sufferers to identify potential allergy triggers and help to limit their exposure during high pollen loads, said Dr Khaiwal. He further added that most of the pollen species found in the study are considered to have high allergy-causing potential, such as Alnus sp., Betula sp., Cannabis sativa, Eucalyptus sp., Morus alba, Pinus sp., Parthenium hysterophorus, Amaranthaceae/Chenopodiace, Poaceae, etc.