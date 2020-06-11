Union member says will go on hunger strike, PGI warns against protests

Tarandeep Singh Grewal had asked the UT DC for permission to begin hunger strike. Tarandeep Singh Grewal had asked the UT DC for permission to begin hunger strike.

The PGIMER on Tuesday issued an order reminding its employees that any form of protest by government employees through a strike or demonstration is illegal inside the campus or 800 mts within its radius.

The order was issued in response to a notice of announcement made by a ministerial employee, Tarandeep Singh Grewal, which stated he will go on an indefinite hunger strike until the institute “complies by government recruitment rules for appointments and promotions”.

The PGIMER circular, which was specifically with reference to Grewal’s announcement made on May 25 to protest against alleged violation of recruitment rules at the institute, cited a high court order which “restrains Unions from proceeding on strike or disrupting/disturbing the functioning of any of the activities of the institution/hospital in any manner”.

The circular also cited a PGIMER regulation which strictly states that “no government servant shall resort to or in anyway abet any form of strike or coercion or physical duress in connection with any matter pertaining to hi service or the service of any other government servant,”.

Grewal also appealed to the UT deputy commissioner for permission to begin his hunger strike, which was also rejected.

“But I want to initiate the strike in favour of the government rule that PGIMER has continuously violated rather than against it, so my request needs to be reconsidered. For now, we have postponed the strike to June 25 and if they don’t take any corrective action until then, I will have to go forward,” said Grewal. The institute has been under the scanner for recruitment discrepancies in the past as well.

In 2015, a CAG audit found faults in appointments made at PGIMER, citing “irregularities” and revealing that the institute had changed recruitment rules to favour certain candidates for appointments.

