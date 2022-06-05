PGI prof recognised among top environmental scientists in India

“My research and work are focused on using principles of science for the benefit of the common man, and developing roadmaps and policies for the future,” said Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI. Dr Khaiwal has been recognised among the top environmental scientist from India, ranked 11th in India, and 3,112 internationally by research.com.

A leading website for delivering credible data on scientific achievements since 2014, research.com issued the first edition of its ranking of the world’s leading environmental scientists. The inclusion criteria for ranking top scientists include the discipline h-index, publication, and citation data gathered, proportion of contributions made within the a particular discipline, as well as awards and accomplishments of the scientists. Based on a thorough analysis of 1,66,880 scientists on Google Scholar and Microsoft Academic Graph, over 9,198 profiles were analysed for the discipline of Environmental Sciences.

Dr Khaiwal’s research impact is visible from his high h-index of 48 and citations above 11,000. Recently, he was also listed among the top 1 per cent environmental scientists from India by the Scopus and rankings by Stanford University.

Dr Khaiwal’s work focuses on understanding air pollution, sources, and its exposure to minimise the adverse impacts and facilitate evidence-based policies.

He developed exposure-index for health risk assessment, identified barriers for cleaner alternatives, and proposed sustainable solutions for pollution mitigation and a climate-adaption model to improve environmental quality and promote better health.

Recently, during the pandemic, Dr Khaiwal led the development of IEC material to create awareness and help restrict the spread of Covid-19. His comics, ‘Kids, Vaayu and Corona’ and some other documents were adopted and released by the various ministries of the government. He also developed the ‘Health adaption plan for diseases due to air pollution and climate change’, including infographic under the National Programme on Air Pollution and Climate Change, adopted by the Ministry of Health.

“There are a number of projects that I am working on in collaboration with other scientists, including one with an organisation in the UK, looking at the impact of climate change by 2050, publications on merging trend of rising heat waves in central India, how to minimise the threat of heat wave,etc.,” said Dr Khaiwal.

He has received several awards and scholarships in the field of environmental health, including the Presidential Award 2021 by the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM).