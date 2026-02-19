PGI plans major CCTV overhaul to tighten security, floats Rs 1.76-cr tender

In a bid to further strengthen security across its sprawling campus, PGIMER Chandigarh has floated a Rs 1.76-crore tender for upgrading its existing CCTV surveillance system along with comprehensive maintenance of the network. The move is part of a broader security overhaul that has been underway at the institute since last year.

According to the tender notice issued by the Hospital Engineering (Biomedical) Division, the project aims to modernise the CCTV infrastructure currently installed in various parts of the institute. Once upgraded, the system is expected to significantly enhance real-time monitoring, improve response time in security-related incidents and help maintain discipline in one of the country’s busiest public healthcare campuses.

The project has been given a completion timeline of 10 months. The tender will be processed through a two-bid system, under which companies will be shortlisted based on technical eligibility before their financial bids are opened. Only bidders meeting the prescribed criteria will qualify for the final stage of selection.

PGI officials said the decision to upgrade surveillance was taken keeping in mind the growing footfall and the complexity of managing security on a campus that caters to nearly 10,000 patients daily, many of whom travel from neighbouring states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. “With such a high volume of patients, attendants and staff moving round the clock, surveillance plays a crucial role in ensuring safety and preventing untoward incidents,” an official said.

Over the past year, the institute has already taken several steps to improve campus safety. Dark spots across the hospital complex have been identified and illuminated, while access points and vulnerable areas are under continuous review. The CCTV upgrade is expected to complement these measures by providing better coverage and sharper monitoring.

In addition to upgrading existing cameras, the institute is also exploring the installation of nearly 1,000 new CCTV cameras across the campus. Officials said the proposed expansion could cost up to Rs 17 crore, though the plan is currently under review due to budgetary constraints. If approved, the new cameras would be installed in corridors, outside duty rooms and near washroom entrances to monitor suspicious activity, with a focus on identified security hotspots.

Security strengthening at PGI has not been limited to infrastructure alone. Last year, the institute inducted 287 former Army personnel into its security workforce, to bring in discipline and ensure preparedness. With their induction, PGI’s overall security strength has reached close to 1,000 personnel.

At present, around 700 security staff members are working on contract, including sanctioned contract posts and reliever positions, while 120 posts are regular. As part of its long-term plan, PGI has proposed increasing regular security staff strength by 25 per cent, which could mean the addition of nearly 300 posts. The proposal has already been placed before the Standing Finance Committee for consideration.

Officials said the combined measures — improved surveillance, increased manpower and better lighting — are aimed at creating a safer environment for patients, attendants and healthcare workers, while ensuring that the hospital’s functioning remains smooth and secure.