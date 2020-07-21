Chandigarh: PGI nurses threaten to protest if demands not met

Nurses of PGI protest at PGIMER in Chandigarh on Friday, February 26 2016. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Nurses of PGI protest at PGIMER in Chandigarh on Friday, February 26 2016. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The PGIMER Nurses Welfare Association has threatened to go on a protest by wearing black badges to work, from July 25 and 27, if their demands are not met by the hospital authorities. The association has given this ‘final ultimatum’ in a letter penned to the director of the institute on Monday.

The Association members state that they have written a slew of letters to the administration regarding their concerns over the new quarantine and testing guidelines for healthcare workers issued by the hospital in the past few days but have received no reply from the authorities which has driven them to make such an ultimatum.

“Our protest will be completely non-disruptive and we will continue to do out duty peacefully while we wear black badges. But it is high time authorities take our genuine demands and concerns for ourselves and our families seriously and respond adequately. We are supposed to be the backbone of any healthcare system, so the least they can do is respect our demands or at least speak to us regarding this,” said a member of the association, on the condition of anonymity.

The association’s main demand is regarding the withdrawal of new guidelines suggesting updated regulations for quarantining of healthcare staff at PGIMER, which gives nurses a period of five days to quarantine themselves post their duty in the Covid-19 ward. Furthermore, these five days of quarantine will have to be taken out of their monthly quota nine leaves, while earlier nurses were allowed to quarantine for seven days post their Covid-19 duty. These seven days were also not counted as part of their regular leave days.

The nurses are also demanding the implementation of an order issued by the hospital in May, 2019, which increased their pay benefits in accordance with the sixth pay commission. “This order was retracted by PGIMER on July 17 because they were under pressure by higher authorities,” alleges Vinod Kumar, a nursing office of PGIMER and Vice President of another faction of the Nursing Union at PGIMER. Meanwhile, PGIMER had in their July 17 order stated that the pay fixation has been kept in abeyance till the time they receive a clarification from the central government

