PGI neurosciences centre gets environment, fire clearances; services likely to begin in March

As per PGI data, the number of patients visiting the neurology OPD has increased significantly over the past three years.

The much-awaited neurosciences centre at PGIMER has received both environmental and fire safety clearances, clearing the way for the facility to become operational. The institute is now planning to start services at the centre by March this year.

Confirming the development, Pankaj Rai, deputy director, Administration, PGIMER, said that while all mandatory clearances have been obtained, the commissioning of emergency services is currently dependent on the installation of CT scan and MRI machines. Due to this, PGIMER is considering a phased launch of the centre.

Initially, outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) services for neurology and neurosurgery patients are likely to be started at the new facility, while emergency neuro services will continue to function from the Nehru Hospital building. Emergency services will be shifted to the Neurosciences centre only after the CT and MRI machines become operational, as both are essential for managing critical neurological cases.