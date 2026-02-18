PGI neurosciences centre gets environment, fire clearances; services likely to begin in March

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The much-awaited neurosciences centre at PGIMER has received both environmental and fire safety clearances, clearing the way for the facility to become operational. The institute is now planning to start services at the centre by March this year.
Confirming the development, Pankaj Rai, deputy director, Administration, PGIMER, said that while all mandatory clearances have been obtained, the commissioning of emergency services is currently dependent on the installation of CT scan and MRI machines. Due to this, PGIMER is considering a phased launch of the centre.
Initially, outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) services for neurology and neurosurgery patients are likely to be started at the new facility, while emergency neuro services will continue to function from the Nehru Hospital building. Emergency services will be shifted to the Neurosciences centre only after the CT and MRI machines become operational, as both are essential for managing critical neurological cases.
“The clearances are in place, but emergency neurological care cannot function safely without the facilities of a CT scan and MRI,” Rai said, adding that the institute aims to begin OPD and IPD services first and shift emergency care once the equipment is installed.
At present, a majority of neurology patients, especially those with head injuries, are admitted to the trauma centre. Once the new centre becomes functional, these patients will be shifted there, significantly reducing the burden on the trauma centre. This is also expected to facilitate further expansion of trauma and Emergency OPD services at PGI.
The six-storey neurosciences centre has a capacity of around 300 beds and will house neurology and neurosurgery services under one roof. The centre is expected to benefit not only patients from Chandigarh but also those from across north India, where the patient load for neurological disorders continues to rise sharply.
As per PGI data, the number of patients visiting the neurology OPD has increased significantly over the past three years. While 44,862 patients were registered in 2021, the number rose to 68,457 in 2022 and further to 82,587 in 2023, highlighting the growing demand for specialised neurological care.
The institute is also in the process of procuring advanced medical equipment for the centre, including AI-based technologies.
Sidharth Malhotra and his family are mourning the loss of his father and merchant navy captain Sunil Malhotra after he died of prolonged illness in Delhi earlier this week. Hours after the actor penned an emotional note remembering his father, his wife Kiara Advani also shared a family portrait on her Instagram handle on Wednesday morning and penned a heartfelt tribute to her late father-in-law.