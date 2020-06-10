PGI, NABI develop ‘smell test’ to screen for novel coronavirus

The study has been published in the backdrop of a raging global debate on the efficacy of HCQ. The study has been published in the backdrop of a raging global debate on the efficacy of HCQ.

Doctors of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) along with the scientists at National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) are developing a ‘smell test’ which can be used to screen patients for Covid-19. Researchers from the two institutes have created a prototype for the test which has already gone through one round of validation on Covid-19 patients.

“We have used the test on hundred patients till now. We are in the process of analysing the results, following which we will plan to use the prototype for screening,” says Dr Sanjay Bhadada, an endocrinologist at PGIMER and the Principal investigator (PI) for testing the prototype at the hospital.

The test has been used to collect data from Covid-19 patients admitted to the Dhanwantri Ayurveda College as well, where a study on the efficacy of an ayurveda drug on patients is in progress.

The ‘smell test’ is a recent development, which can be utilised as an additional screening tool for Covid-19 patients along with thermal screening. It has been developed based on the premise that a common symptom and a strong indicator of Covid-19 is losing one’s sense of smell and taste.

“It is a major symptom which has been recognised by the WHO as well, hence the test is being developed as a tool that identifies potential patients,” says a NABI official.

Similar tests have already been developed in other countries such as Chile, where people are asked to detect and identify smells associated with familiar objects, and those who fail to do so are isolated for diagnostic testing of Covid-19 through RT-PCR. “It is a low to no cost tool which can be used widely once its developed and validated by researchers,” says an official at NABI.

An article published in medical journal The Lancet on June 4 says that quantifying Covid-19 symptoms will save additional lives, as the probable patients will be isolated. On the basis of the data from a Covid-19symptoms study app, on which users self reported their symptoms, the article said that over 65 per cent of users who tested positive for the disease reported a loss of smell and taste.

On the other hand, only about 20 per cent of those who had tested negative reported the same symptoms. Furthermore, “a loss of sense and smell” was reported as the second best symptomatic indicators for Covid-19, after fever and cough.

“The issue now is that a lot of people who have high temperature medicate themselves and pass through the thermal scanner. The smell test will be an additional indicator of the probability of someone being a Covid-19 patient,” he adds.

