Saturday, August 20, 2022

PGI installs 12 digital payment machines

These include a centralised room for sample collection, SMS facility for lab tests, online registration of OPDs, and now the long-awaited system of digital payments for medical tests, surgeries, and miscellaneous expenses, during the course of treatment and hospitalisation at the institute.

With the number of patients increasing steadily in the OPD at PGIMER, there has been an emphasis on upgrading patient-friendly services, which will reduce time, ease the rush and also manage long queues more effectively.

As many as 12 POS swipe machines have been installed at Nehru Hospital (Counter No 16), Nehru Hospital, Emergency Counter, Trauma Center, Advanced Pediatric Center, Advanced Cardiac Center and Advanced Eye Center. According to Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director of Administration, installation of more digital payment machines is under process at Research Block A, radiology fee counter at Nehru Hospital, New OPD.

“As all the processes are computerised, there is little room for errors and the process has reduced the time needed for payments. All debit and credit cards are accepted and there is an option to scan the QR code for digital payments. The acceptance of American Express cards has also been initiated,” said Dhawan.

For many patients and attendants, the new facility means having to spend less time making payments and shorter queues.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 01:12:59 am
