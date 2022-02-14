PGI ICU for newborns to undergo 14-day essential revamp from Thursday

THE PGI Administration has appealed to the general public as well as to other healthcare facilities in and around Chandigarh to be on alert as the hospital’s newborn ICU (NICU) here undergoes major renovations for about a fortnight, starting February 17.

Sharing details about the upcoming maintenance work, Dr Parveen Kumar, unit head of Neonatology, Advanced Pediatric Center, PGI shared, “In view of the heavy patient rush at NICU, we had been deferring the repair and maintenance work for long so that our patients are not put to inconvenience. However, now it has become essential not to delay it further and carry out the necessary renovations, which may continue for a fortnight.”

Seeking cooperation from other healthcare facilities/referral centers, Dr Kumar added, “During this period, the availability of beds for newborns will be considerably restricted. Hence, we will not be able to grant admission to prospective mothers whose newborns may require medical attention in NICU in view of the limited number of beds being availabile due to the upcoming renovations. We humbly request other healthcare facilities to accommodate neonatal patients during the period of renovation.”