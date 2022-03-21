PGI hosts two-day workshop on women’s health

A two-day virtual CME cum workshop on, ‘Women’s Health and Wellness, was organised by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, PGI, Chandigarh under the aegis of FOGSI on March 19 and 20.

The conference was inaugurated with a welcome note from the President, Obstetrics and Gynecology Society of Northern India, and Head of the Department Dr Vanita Suri.

The conference focused on pre-connectional care to early detection of fetal malformations and aneuploidies to ensure an overall positive pregnancy outcome for all our women. In view of the increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases in pregnancy, a panel discussion involving physicians and super-specialists besides obstetricians to ponder on the common medical diseases in pregnancy was held too at the conference.