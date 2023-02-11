scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
PGI hosts national conference for neurologists, 150 delegates attend

The workshops were dedicated to basics in neuro-ophthalmology

Budding neurologists from various colleges from around the country attended the conference. (Express Photo)
National conference of neuro ophthalmology – NCNO 2023 organised by the Department of Neurology, PGIMER, started Friday with workshops.

Neurophthalmology is a balanced amalgam of of neurology and ophthalmology. Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGI, is the organising chairman, who inaugurated the workshop which was attended by more than 150 delegates and students.

The workshops were dedicated to basics in neuroophthalmology and were beneficial for budding clinicians.

The role of botulinum toxin in various common disorders like hemifacial spasm, blepharospasm and squint was discussed.

Various prominent dignitaries are part of the conference and highlighted the role of understanding basics of neuroophthlmology.

The workshops were followed by a round of quiz for the trainees. Dr Anuj Gandhi from PGIMER, was the overall winner and Dr Ankit Khetan from KGMU, Lucknow, and Dr Anuran Mukherjee from NIMHANS, Bengaluru, were the first and the second runner-ups.

Budding neurologists from various colleges from around the country attended the conference.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 04:14 IST
