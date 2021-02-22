scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 21, 2021
Chandigarh: PGI holds interviews for 81 faculty positions

Professor Ram said, 994 applications were received for 81 posts advertised for faculty positions. Out of the total applicants, 918 candidates were called for the interviews.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 22, 2021 2:49:55 am
Chandigarh: PGI holds interviews for 81 faculty positions

PGIMER’s Permanent Selection Committee has successfully concluded the interviews of candidates for the recruitment of various faculty posts at the institute.

On this occasion, the chairman of the Permanent Selection Committee, Prof Ajay Kumar, and the director of the institute, Professor Jagat Ram, commended the members of the committee, officers and employees of various sections of the administration and honoured them by giving appreciation letters.

A total of 701 candidates have been interviewed in three stages by the Selection Committee from December 2020 onwards.

