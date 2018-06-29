PGI governing body clears over 800 new medical, technical posts

Earlier this month, the PGI’s standing finance committee (SFC) had given its nod for creating more than 800 new faculty posts at the institute. (File) Earlier this month, the PGI’s standing finance committee (SFC) had given its nod for creating more than 800 new faculty posts at the institute. (File)

THE PGI’s governing body meeting which was held in New Delhi on Thursday cleared several agenda items, including creation of more than 800 new medical and technical staff posts at the institute. PGI Director Jagat Ram said that almost all of the agenda items were cleared by the body. Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who is the president of PGI and chairman of the governing body of the institute, chaired the governing body meet of the institute.

Earlier this month, the PGI’s standing finance committee (SFC) had given its nod for creating more than 800 new faculty posts at the institute. After SFC, the clearance of GB is important. More than 800 new posts at PGI will be for several new projects which are coming up at the institute. Also, PGI is seeing an increase in the number of patients for the last few years. On a daily basis, more than 11,000 OPD patients are registered at the institute.

“The governing body has cleared more than 800 new faculty posts for PGI. It is a big development,” said Professor Jagat Ram. He said that the governing body also cleared the recommendations of the selection committee which recommended the selection of the faculty posts at the institute for which interviews were recently held.

The committee, sources said, had recommended selection of 17 Assistant Professors (AP). Twenty-eight doctors have been selected from Additional Professors to Professors. The interviews for various PGI faculty posts had started on June 18. Another agenda item cleared by GB is the approval of Geriatric Care and Rehabilitation Centre at the institute. The SFC had earlier given “in principle” approval for the centre.

Sources said that the institute had taken another agenda item of capping the OPD numbers. Prof Jagat Ram said that this agenda item was not discussed in the meeting on Thursday and it would be taken next time. Sources said that the governing body also approved new plagiarism guidelines for the institute. “Plagiarism has been now been categorised. Now anyone found involved in plagiarism will be punished under the new guidelines,” said a governing body member. Thursday’s meeting lasted around two hours.

Sources added that Nadda told the institute administration that the institute might start work on the two 300-bed Advanced Mother and Child Centre and 300-bed Advanced Neurosciences Centre on campus.

