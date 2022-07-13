PGI gets advanced liver transplant centre

A state-of-the-art Advanced Hepatopancreatobiliary and Transplant Centre was inaugurated in the department of Hepatology, PGI, on Tuesday by Professor Jagat Ram, former director of the insititute.

The Department of Hepatology has been providing care to patients with liver disease since 1978, and over time, has grown to be one of the largest hepatology departments in the country. It caters to over 50,000 patients annually and receives referrals of complex cases from across the country. According to Professor V Singh, several new facilities, which were inaugurated on Tuesday, will greatly enhance patient care.

The previous five-bed liver ICU and five-bed high dependency unit have been upgraded to a 10-bed liver ICU. The facility has been renovated, with the installation of HEPA filters, a state-of-the-art advanced centralized multi-parameter monitoring system, and paperless patient record keeping and prescription management. Fibroscan, the latest equipment for non-invasive assessment of liver fibrosis has been procured, which will greatly increase the department’s ability to assess patients with liver disease while reducing waiting time for crucial investigation reports. The laboratory services of the department have been enhanced to include a new, dynamic assessment of blood coagulation parameters using thromboelastographic methods. The previous emergency endoscopy unit has been renovated and this has created more space in the unit for specialised equipment. The endoscopy unit now consists a mobile endoscopy system, an endoscopic ultrasound system, and patient assessment and monitoring systems.

The seven-bed liver transplant ICU has the facility to host pre-and post-transplant patients. Two of the beds have additional glass barriers to facilitate better post-transplant care. This ICU too has facilities for centralised monitoring and paperless record keeping. Once the liver transplant operation theatres in the building become functional, this ICU will provide seamless integration of organ transplant and monitoring facilities.

The state-of-the-art advanced endoscopy unit is equipped with the latest infrastructure and equipment to perform the highest quality diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures. A new fluoroscopy suite has been installed, which has digital fluoroscopy and DSA capability for both ERCP and vascular procedures. A new endoscopic ultrasound system of cutting-edge specifications has been installed, which will help perform diagnostic and therapeutic EUS procedures, hybrid ERCP-EUS procedures, and assessment of portal hemodynamics.

The advanced endoscopy unit has its own anesthesia workstation and can provide conscious and deep sedation to patients for complex procedures. There is a five-bed recovery unit for patients xoming out of the effects of anesthesia.