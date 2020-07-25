PGI gets 10 ventilators through PM CARES fund, finds them faulty

A source from GMCH-32 says that these ventilators have been manufactured by a company based in Noida, AgVa healthcare and Bharat Electronics Limited. A source from GMCH-32 says that these ventilators have been manufactured by a company based in Noida, AgVa healthcare and Bharat Electronics Limited.

The efficacy of ventilators granted to the UT for COVID care under the PM CARES fund has come under scrutiny after doctors from PGIMER found them ‘faulty’.

“A team of doctors, including pulmonologists, anesthesiologists and intensive care experts, checked the equipment as we do with any new equipment and found it not up to standard. Since they are substandard, we will not be using these on our patients and put their health at risk,” confirmed an official from the hospital on condition of anonymity.

PGIMER director Jagat Ram said, “Yes, I was informed there is an issue with the ventilators, but I am unaware of the details about the technical faults.”

Twenty ventilators were granted to the UT, out of which 10 were kept at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 (GMCH-32) and 10 were sent to PGIMER for its COVID care hospital in Nehru Extension Block.

A source from GMCH-32 says that these ventilators have been manufactured by a company based in Noida, AgVa healthcare and Bharat Electronics Limited.

A total of 50,000 India-made ventilators were distributed under the PM CARES fund to states and Union Territories across the country.

Out of these 50,000, 30,000 have been manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited while the rest have been manufactured by the companies, AgVa Healthcare, AMTZ Basic AMTZ High End and Allied Medical (350).

Doctors at GMCH-32 will now test and validate the efficacy of the 10 ventilators. “We were informed by PGIMER that they didn’t find these up to mark for COVID patients, so we will validate the ones we have as well. Until now we haven’t found a particular fault in ours, plus I believe the ones supplied to PGIMER have been manufactured by a different company than the ones we possess,” said Dr B S Chavan, Director Principal of GMCH-32.

Two out of the 10 ventilators at GMCH-32 are now being utilised at the COVID-19 suspected patients ward. A source from the hospital confirms that till now they have found no issue in these two ventilators which have been manufactured by AgVa healthcare.

“But perhaps the case is different for confirmed COVID-19 patients, so it is premature to comment on whether these are actually faulty. We will observe the efficacy of these and within a week we should know if there is indeed an issue with the quality of these ventilators,” the source said.

