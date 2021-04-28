‘PGI on edge, flooded with calls from Delhi for beds’

People without masks at a fruits and vegetables market in sector 26 in Chandigarh. Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi

As Chandigarh today recorded another high of 837 cases and six deaths, the hospitals are inundated with calls for help from not just the tricity, but from as far as Delhi.

PGIMER director Professor Jagat Ram says, “Everything is full, we are on the edge, with many critical patients from Delhi desperate to reach Chandigarh for treatment, despite our advise against it. And we have admitted some who managed to make it in time.”

Out of the total 337 dedicated Covid beds at PGIMER, 285 are occupied. Meanwhile, 221 of the total 267 non-ICU oxygen beds, are also occupied, and out of the total 70 ICU beds, including ventilator beds, 64 are occupied. The only ICU beds that are vacant are those reserved for paediatric and post-surgical patients.

“We have increased ventilators from 55 to 72 in this second wave, and also opened block 4 C in the Nehru Hospital Extension (NHE) for Covid-19 patients. Overall, we have added 22 beds in the last few weeks, yet 30 patients remain to be adjusted,” rues the director.

More than 60 per cent of patients in PGIMER are from other states, including Delhi.

The silver lining is that there is no oxygen scarcity.

Professor GD Puri informed that in a bid to accommodate more patients, two NHE operation theatres have been converted into 8-bed ICUs.

The director says they are working on reserving about 50 more general beds as Covid beds.

Beds at GMCH 32

Yashpal Garg, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) chief executive officer, now handing Covid care at GMCH32, said he’s given orders for

immediate recruitment of additional staff.

A total of 155 beds (23 ICU) in GMCH-32 and 100 (17 ICU) beds in Sector 48 have been reserved for COVID patients.

“We are working on reserving about 50 more general beds as COVID beds, besides getting more staff on board. We are also procuring Remdesivir vials immediately,” informs Garg.

In a meeting on Monday, the hospital authorities had also decided that those who get an RTPCR test at GMCH 32 or its mobile unit, can now download the test report from http://www.gmch.gov.in on entering the SFR ID.

Beds at GMSH 16

Calling the Covid situation in the City alarming, Director Health Services, Dr Amandeep Kang, says they are planning to add 25 beds with oxygen at GMSH-16. With so many patients from Delhi asking for beds, we need many more,” says Dr Kang.