PGI conducts first-ever renal transplant

After conducting its first ever renal transplant on February 20 and successfully discharging the patient, PGI has set out on a new journey by incorporating renal transplantation into the MCh programme. According to Dr Uttam K Mete, Professor and Head, Department of Urology, renal transplantation is the best treatment for renal failure as it improves the quality of life and prolongs life.

“The fact is that there is a wide gap between the demand and supply of kidneys. Not only that, there is a shortage of transplant centres. Despite having more than 640 medical hospitals and colleges, transplants remain a specialised service limited to some hospitals. But I feel the most important challenge is the shortage of transplant surgeons which needs to be addressed as early as possible,” said Dr Mete.

The Department of Urology has been in existence for more than 50 years at the institute. Still, renal transplantation was not part of it so far for various reasons leading to incomplete training. “Keeping this in mind, I believe the residents pursuing MCh urology in our department should be trained in kidney transplantation. A minimum of six candidates are graduating every year and all of them will increase the national manpower pool for renal transplantation surgery. Dr Shanky Singh, our assistant professor, has been registered for performing renal transplantation based on his credentials and we have started the programme.”

Prof Kohli, HoD, Nephrology, PGI, says that with this initiative, if the rate of transplants is increased from about 15 to 25 per cent, the institute is on the right path. “Here at PGI, we are able to help a high number of people who cannot afford treatment and with this training and manpower, we can reach out to more.”

The first transplantation was performed on February 20, and the patient and the donor (mother) were discharged, and both were doing well.

“Now there is no looking back and with this, the waiting period for patients will be reduced. I am happy to share that our residents will now be legally eligible to perform this procedure after they graduate from here. Not only that, being a urologist they will also be able to tackle other urological problems commonly associated with these kidney transplant recipients. This initiative would not have been possible without the support of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Prof Vivek Lal and Prof Kohli (HoD, Nephrology).”