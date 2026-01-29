PGI performs the first renal denervation procedure for uncontrolled hypertension

In a significant advancement in the treatment of high blood pressure, Dr Saurabh Mehrotra, professor, Department of Advanced Cardiology Centre, PGIMER, has successfully performed the first Renal Denervation (RDN) procedure under the supervision of Dr Yash Paul Sharma, professor and Head, Department of Cardiology at the Department of Cardiology, Advanced Cardiac Centre, PGI.

The procedure was carried out on a 48-year-old patient suffering from long-standing uncontrolled hypertension. Despite being on multiple antihypertensive medications, the patient’s blood pressure remained persistently high. He was kept under close medical observation for nearly two weeks, during which optimal medical therapy was administered; however, adequate blood pressure control could not be achieved. Considering the patient’s young age and poor response to medications, the treating team decided to proceed with renal denervation, a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure.