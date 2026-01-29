PGI performs the first renal denervation procedure for uncontrolled hypertension

Renal denervation, also known as the Symplicity™ blood pressure procedure, targets overactive nerves around the renal arteries that contribute to high blood pressure

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhJan 29, 2026 10:05 PM IST
Dr Saurabh Mehrotra, professor, Department of Advanced Cardiology Centre, PGIMER, has successfully performed the first Renal Denervation (RDN) procedureDr Saurabh Mehrotra, professor, Department of Advanced Cardiology Centre, PGIMER, has successfully performed the first Renal Denervation (RDN) procedure (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a significant advancement in the treatment of high blood pressure, Dr Saurabh Mehrotra, professor, Department of Advanced Cardiology Centre, PGIMER, has successfully performed the first Renal Denervation (RDN) procedure under the supervision of Dr Yash Paul Sharma, professor and Head, Department of Cardiology at the Department of Cardiology, Advanced Cardiac Centre, PGI.

The procedure was carried out on a 48-year-old patient suffering from long-standing uncontrolled hypertension. Despite being on multiple antihypertensive medications, the patient’s blood pressure remained persistently high. He was kept under close medical observation for nearly two weeks, during which optimal medical therapy was administered; however, adequate blood pressure control could not be achieved. Considering the patient’s young age and poor response to medications, the treating team decided to proceed with renal denervation, a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure.

Renal denervation, also known as the Symplicity™ blood pressure procedure, targets overactive nerves around the renal arteries that contribute to high blood pressure. The procedure does not require any permanent implants and is performed using controlled radiofrequency energy. The procedure was completed successfully without any complications. The patient is currently clinically stable and doing well, with improved blood pressure control under continued medical supervision.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehrotra stated that renal denervation offers a promising option for patients whose blood pressure remains uncontrolled despite optimal medical therapy, particularly in younger patients at risk of long-term cardiovascular complications.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’, says Swadeshi ‘inevitable’
Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement