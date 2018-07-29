PGI faculty association locks horns with employees’ union

PGIMER campus in Chandigarh PGIMER campus in Chandigarh

Struggling to find solutions to deal with increasing patient rush and infighting in various departments, Professor Jagat Ram, Director, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), seems to be up against another challenge now. That is faculty versus non-faculty.

PGI Faculty Association has written letters to Professor Jagat Ram seeking action against the leader of the PGI Employees Union, accusing him of indulging in “character assassination” and “maligning” a few selected doctors of the institute. In another letter, the faculty association has decided to take up the matter with the director about the same leader showing disrespect to several doctors at a recent meeting in which the director was also present.

The latest trigger between the two associations was when an employees union leader called a press conference and issued a statement accusing a PGI doctor of indulging in “corrupt practices”. But, the PGI Faculty Association said there was no proof of the allegation and the employees union should have first approached proper channels of the institute.

PGI has two major associations. One is the PGI Faculty Association representing doctors and the other is PGI Employees Union representing other employees.

On July 25, when the employees union held a press conference, the faculty association issued a statement saying, “Publishing news without verification becomes a mouthpiece of false/true allegations against some colleagues and may spoil his/her long-standing reputation.”

“If any staff member has any grievance, they should approach the administration to probe the complaint. But the problem is that a few PGI doctors are being targeted by the employees union leader without any credible proof and even approaching the director, the vigilance department and then the courts about the allegations,” said Dr Rajesh Chhabra, President of the PGI Faculty Association. “No one can simply issue statements to the media, defaming the doctors, without proving the allegations.”

Chhabra said the faculty has also received a representation from doctors of the hospital administration, headed by Medical Superintendent Professor A K Gupta, complaining that the employees’ leader misbehaved with the doctors at a meeting. “Using unparliamentary language is not acceptable. These things are only giving a bad name to the institute. We are forwarding the complaint of the hospital administration doctors which has been signed by several doctors,” said Chhabra.

The employees’ union leader, however, denied the association’s claims. “This is wrong information that I am targeting selected doctors only. I have made complaints against several people at the institute and if anyone wants proof, I am ready to place the documents on record.we will continue our voice against corrupt practices at the institute,” the leader of the PGI Employees Union told Chandigarh Newsline. About the misbehaviour with the docs, he said the PGI director was also present at the meeting and he had no complaints about anyone’s behaviour.

Under pressure from its own faculty, the PGI director on Saturday said they have decided to form a committee to probe the allegations against the doctor. He said he has also sought a response from the union leader over “defaming” some doctors.

Professor Ram told Chandigarh Newsline that this was a “new challenge” for him. “We are taking all possible steps to maintain harmony among different groups. We all have to work as a team,” he said. The director added that no one was above the law and PGI would take action if anyone was found writing “anything derogatory” against anyone. “If anyone has any complaint regarding any issue, let them come to us and we will investigate,” he stated.

“No one should be allowed to defame the institute at any cost. The institute should take action against those staff members responsible for spoiling the atmosphere of the institute,” said a doctor, who also heads a department.

