PGI extends registration timings for walk-in patients

The fall in the number of Covid cases in the UT has prompted the PGI to scale up its physical elective outpatient services by increasing the registration timings by an hour now.

Earlier the OPDs that used to operate between 8.00 am and 9.00 am, will be open till 10.00 am from Monday, February 21 onwards, an order released on Saturday said.

“As the situation is getting back to normal, the institute has taken a call to increase registration timings by an hour to facilitate more patients. Already, during this week since we opened registration counters for an hour for walk-in patients, and the daily average count has been over 6,000. With the increase in registration timings by an hour, the rush in OPDs is expected much more. So, we appeal to the people to prevent overcrowding in the OPDs and control the spread of Covid-19 infection,” stated Professor Surjeet Singh, Director, PGI.

The Director further cautioned, “The fight against Covid is still on and large gatherings of people can prove detrimental for our already immune-compromised patients. So I request the public to visit OPDs only if necessary and use teleconsultation as an alternative, which will be available from 10.30-11.30 am daily from Monday onwards. And those visiting OPDs of PGI must follow all Covid appropriate behaviour.”

Dr Navin Pandey, of the department of hospital administration, said, “PGI has been providing emergency outpatient services 24×7 during this Covid-19 pandemic. Elective outpatient services are at present being provided in PGI through teleconsultation and by prior appointments for patients who need physical consultations. This was done with the primary aim of preventing exposure of patients with co-morbidities to Covid-19 infection. In this phase, the current practice of calling patients by appointment through teleconsultation will continue. In addition, registration counters will be opened from 8.00 am to 10.000 am only for the registration of walk-in patients. This will ensure requisite physical distancing amongst patients/attendants visiting the OPDs.”