PGI explores application of AI to predict mortality, ICU stay

PGI Chandigarh is researching the application of Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning algorithms to predict critical events such as mortality, length of ICU stay etc. It was said that Prof GD Puri, Dean (Academics) and Head, Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care and his team, led by Dr Rajarajan Ganesan, are making inroads into the world of AI/ML in medicine with the support of the cardiothoracic vascular surgery team under Dr Shyam Kumar Singh Thingnam and Dr Nitin Auluck’s section at IIT, Ropar.

An interdisciplinary team under their guidance is developing a predictive platform along with the existing Anesthesia Information and Management System (AIMS) to aid the decision-making process. This multidisciplinary team includes Sushant Konar, a PhD scholar and an Indian Council of Medical Research-sponsored research fellow under Dr Puri. An engineer by training, Konar is currently working on advanced data science applications in medicine. AIMS is already deployed and functional in the four cardiothoracic vascular surgery operation theatres at the Advanced Cardiac Centre of the Institute. The new technology would enable better utilisation of resources and predict adverse outcome probabilities promoting enhanced cardiac care post-surgery.

A copyright application has been recently filed for a software program capable of automatically extracting relevant data from patient reports, which are pivotal to capturing vital patient data. Further, with an eye on future and advanced applications, a foundation is being laid to utilise supercomputing resources to address the computational needs of medical applications.

A recent grant received under the aegis of the National Supercomputing Mission aims at developing and implementing software technologies enabling such cardiac applications with limitless potential. The access to PARAM Yukti, a supercomputer installed at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), is the first step towards pushing new boundaries in advanced data-driven medical research. “We are committed to the call of Digital India and Make in India. We would boldly endeavour to break the boundaries of various disciplines and venture into a new interdisciplinary future,” said Prof Puri.