PGI employees resent arbitrary one-day salary cut for donation

Days after PGIMER said that all its employees had agreed to incorporate a one-day salary cut to collectively donate Rs 2.15 crore to the PM-CARES fund, several employees expressed resentment over the arbitrary pay-cut.

The hospital employees, who have been at the frontline in the coronavirus battleground, were sent a circular by the institute’s director on April 6 stating that “it has been decided to contribute one day’s salary of all categories of PGIMER employees” to the PM-CARES fund. The circular also mentioned that the cut will be adjusted in the employees’ salary for April.

“It should not have been mandatory. We should be allowed to make this choice for ourselves. May be we wish to donate money elsewhere. For example, I would like to donate money to my state government, because I am not sure if the PM-CARES fund will be used to aid my locality,” says a member of the nursing staff. Meanwhile, several employees said that they would have rather contributed the money to funds for the purchase of crucial protective equipments for the hospital staff.

