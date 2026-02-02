PGI doctors achieve breakthrough in aluminium phosphide poisoning

Written by: Parul
3 min readChandigarhFeb 2, 2026 07:47 AM IST
PGIMER doctors report breakthrough therapy for deadly Celphos poisoning, first clinical study shows life-saving results.
Doctors at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, have reported a breakthrough in the treatment of aluminium phosphide, commonly known as Celphos — one of the deadliest forms of poisoning seen in North India.

Conducted at PGI’s Department of Internal Medicine, this study is the first clinical study to demonstrate the effectiveness of intravenous lipid emulsion as a novel life-saving therapy in this otherwise highly fatal condition.

The important findings were published in the internationally reputed journal — ‘European Review of Medical and Pharmacological Sciences’ — bringing global recognition to research that addresses a major public-health problem.

The study was carried out under the guidance of Sanjay Jain, Dean (Academics), Professor and Head of the Department of Internal Medicine, PGI. Jain’s clinical leadership in emergency care played a crucial role in the management of these critically ill patients.

The research was funded by the Medical Education and Research Cell (MERC), PGI, underlining the strong institutional support for clinically relevant and socially impactful research.

This randomised clinical study was led by Mandip Singh Bhatia, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, and Saurabh Chandrabhan Sharda was the co-investigator, along with other authors from the department.

Encouraging results

Patients who received intravenous lipid emulsion in addition to standard medical treatment showed a marked reduction in mortality. They also recorded faster correction of severe metabolic acidosis and improved hemodynamic stability, including those with shock and cardiac complications. The findings clearly demonstrate that early administration of this therapy can significantly alter the clinical course of aluminium phosphide poisoning.

A practical therapy

Story continues below this ad

A major advantage of this novel treatment is its practicality. Intravenous lipid emulsion is inexpensive, widely available and already stocked in most hospitals across India, including district hospitals and peripheral healthcare facilities. Because of its low cost and easy availability, this therapy has the potential to save lives even in rural and far-flung areas, where Celphos poisoning is highest and access to advanced critical care is often limited.

Aluminum phosphide poisoning continues to be a serious public-health challenge, particularly in agricultural states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These states bear the maximum disease burden due to widespread use of this compound as a grain preservative.

The availability of an effective, affordable, and evidence-based treatment is therefore of immense importance for these regions.

