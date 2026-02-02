PGI doctors achieve breakthrough in aluminium phosphide poisoning

Doctors at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, have reported a breakthrough in the treatment of aluminium phosphide, commonly known as Celphos — one of the deadliest forms of poisoning seen in North India.

Conducted at PGI’s Department of Internal Medicine, this study is the first clinical study to demonstrate the effectiveness of intravenous lipid emulsion as a novel life-saving therapy in this otherwise highly fatal condition.

The important findings were published in the internationally reputed journal — ‘European Review of Medical and Pharmacological Sciences’ — bringing global recognition to research that addresses a major public-health problem.

The study was carried out under the guidance of Sanjay Jain, Dean (Academics), Professor and Head of the Department of Internal Medicine, PGI. Jain’s clinical leadership in emergency care played a crucial role in the management of these critically ill patients.