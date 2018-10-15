Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

PGI doctor wins Senior Scientist Oration Award

Dr Arora did his PhD degree in Immunology from PGI Chandigarh followed by post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science centre at San Antonio, Texas, USA. 

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: October 15, 2018 2:23:35 am
Dr Sunil K Arora, has been selected for the Senior Scientist Oration Award of the Indian Immunology Society.

A PGI Professor in the Department of Immuno-pathology, Dr Sunil K Arora, has been selected for the Senior Scientist Oration Award of the Indian Immunology Society to be conferred on him during the 42nd Annual Conference of the Indian Immunology Society being held at Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad from November 1 to 3, 2018.

A release by PGI stated, “This award is highly competitive and decided among nominees from all over India based on their overall scientific contributions in the field of Immunology as documented by the quality of publications and citation index of the research papers.”

Dr Arora did his PhD degree in Immunology from PGI Chandigarh followed by post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science centre at San Antonio, Texas, USA.

He joined PGI as faculty in 1993 and rose to become full professor in 2008, which he is still continuing.

Must Watch

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Watch Now
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Buzzing Now
Advertisement