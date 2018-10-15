PGI doctor wins Senior Scientist Oration Award

Dr Sunil K Arora, has been selected for the Senior Scientist Oration Award of the Indian Immunology Society. Dr Sunil K Arora, has been selected for the Senior Scientist Oration Award of the Indian Immunology Society.

A PGI Professor in the Department of Immuno-pathology, Dr Sunil K Arora, has been selected for the Senior Scientist Oration Award of the Indian Immunology Society to be conferred on him during the 42nd Annual Conference of the Indian Immunology Society being held at Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad from November 1 to 3, 2018.

A release by PGI stated, “This award is highly competitive and decided among nominees from all over India based on their overall scientific contributions in the field of Immunology as documented by the quality of publications and citation index of the research papers.”

Dr Arora did his PhD degree in Immunology from PGI Chandigarh followed by post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science centre at San Antonio, Texas, USA.

He joined PGI as faculty in 1993 and rose to become full professor in 2008, which he is still continuing.

