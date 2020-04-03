PGI doctor sends legal notice to Mahindra group chairman, alleges breach of intellectual property

Dr Rajeev Chauhan with the RC machine (Express Photo) Dr Rajeev Chauhan with the RC machine (Express Photo)

A doctor at PGIMER, Dr Rajeev Chauhan, who had patented a prototype of an automated AMBU ventilator has sent a legal notice to Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and a few other representatives of the Mahindra and Mahindra Group, alleging that the company had violated the Intellectual Property (IP) of the doctor by creating an extremely similar device without crediting Dr Chauhan and his team.

A neuroanesthesiologist Dr Chauhan, and two engineers of Gyrodrive Machineries had earlier reached out to the Mahindra and Mahindra Group, through an email to Anand Mahindra, to pitch the device for opening it up to the market. In the legal notice, they alleged that the group posted a video of an almost same ventilator on Twitter on March 27, without attributing its mechanism to the doctor and his team.

“We had been in correspondence with them till March 23, and they seemed quite interested and deputed representatives to look into our ventilator. However, three days later they claimed that they have created an automated AMBU ventilator, which is almost exactly the same. Save a few difference in the external design, the mechanism is the same,” claims Dr Chauhan.

After PGIMER sent a release to the Mahindra Group on Wednesday, alleging infringement of the doctor’s IP rights, a spokesperson of the group sent a statement denying all allegations. The spokesperson said that they had received communications from Dr Chauhan and his team on March 23, regarding their wish to collaborate with the Mahindra Group to market their prototype, but by then, the company had already been working on a prototype of their own and were able to release their innovation on March 27 through a video on twitter.

“Subsequently, we have come to know that the same persons who offered to work alongside us are now unjustifiably defaming us,” added the spokesperson. The statement also claimed that there are sizeable difference between their machine and Chauhan’s prototype.

“They have only made some superficial changes on the body, but the mechanism is entirely the same. They are now saying that they will make the product open source in the name of patriotism. We have worked for years on this, and they are completely disregarding our work and efforts in the name of patriotism,” a bereaved Dr Chauhan said.

He added: “I do not want anything from them, but at least they could have credited me or the institution.”

