PGI doctor on COVID-19 duty in quarantine now, longs to see son and wife

The last time PGI’s Dr Tejinder Kaushal met his wife Dr Laxmi Tuli and two-and-half-year-old son Pariskhit at their Sector 22 residence, it was March 14- the day he begun his COVID-19 training and duty at the hospital.

About 24 days on, Dr Kaushal, who is under quarantine for 12 days at PGI Hostel, has only seen his son and his wife on video call and dearly awaits to greet his family, in person, at home.

Dr Tejinder Kaushal, a junior resident doctor in the department of Internal Medicine at PGI, has been treating the COVID-19 positive patients in PGIMER since March 14. Meanwhile, his wife, Dr Laxmi Tuli Kaushal, who is a medical officer at ESI hospital of Mohali, is on duty of screening presumptive COVID-19 patients.

Following a continuous duty at PGI’s COVID-19 ward for six days, Dr Kaushal was mandated a 12-day quarantine at PGI Hostel. He will join duty after three days.

Speaking to Indian Express, Dr Kaushal said, “It has been a tough time for all the doctors dealing with the COVID-19 patients, as there have been continuous duty hours. Till March 14, my duty at PGI was on routine roster. I would get free by late evening and go back home, but after the WHO declared the disease a pandemic and PGI started seeing a rush of patients, our duty rosters were modified.” He added, “From March 15 onwards, I was under training for COVID-19, which continued till March 23. During this training period I could not go to my home, and then from March 24 to March 29, I was on duty at department of Internal Medicine at PGI for treatment of COVID-19 patients.”

Dr Laxmi Kaushal, who works at the Ophthalmology department at AIIMS, is currently posted at Mohali’s ESI Hospital. She says, the conditions are tough for everyone, especially the doctors dealing with COVID-19 patients. “Our son Parikshit misses his father a lot. He sees him on video call, thanks to the technology. Parikshit always keeps saying that he wants to go on duty with his father. We hope this time passes soon, and we return to our normal life,” said Dr Laxmi.

Kaushal’s father, Kamlesh Kumar Kaushal, who retired from Punjab Secretariat, is the Secretary of Chandigarh’s Red Cross Society. “My father and I often discuss about the people in need of help. Through his team, my father is reaching out to providing the needy with essentials. At my home, my father and mother have been taking care of our son, when my wife Laxmi is out on duty,” added Dr Kaushal.

