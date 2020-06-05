PGI discharges 2 patients whose kidney transplant was conducted in lockdown

The transplant surgery for both the kidney transplants was conducted on May 16 following the consent of organ donation by the donor family of deceased Naresh Kumar, a 50-year-old man from Shimla.(File) The transplant surgery for both the kidney transplants was conducted on May 16 following the consent of organ donation by the donor family of deceased Naresh Kumar, a 50-year-old man from Shimla.(File)

Two recipients who got a kidney transplant conducted during lockdown were discharged from PGIMER on Thursday.

Performing a transplant operation, a sensitive task already, is specially tricky to conduct in a pandemic due to risk of infection.

The transplant surgery for both the kidney transplants was conducted on May 16 following the consent of organ donation by the donor family of deceased Naresh Kumar, a 50-year-old man from Shimla. After the transplant, both the recipients were kept under observation and were discharged on Thursday after their successful recovery.

Prof Ashish Sharma, head of the department for Renal Transplant Surgery, who spearheaded the procedure, stated: “There were challenges involved in doing transplant as all elective transplant surgeries had been put on hold. Special precautions were taken to proceed with the transplant and both patients tested negative for coronavirus before their operation.”

In the post-operation period, only a limited number of staff members attended to the patients and no visitors were allowed.

“Both patients have now recovered after three weeks and were ready to be discharged. These recipients had been on dialysis for the last three years and remaining on dialysis also carries risk of contracting coronavirus as they need to travel to dialysis centres at least twice a week,” Prof Sharma said.

