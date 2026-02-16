‘When every second matters’: At PGI, dedicated cardiac emergency to be operational from March 1

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Strengthening emergency cardiac care, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, will operationalise its long-awaited dedicated cardiac emergency facility from March 1, bridging a critical gap that has been felt since the establishment of the Advanced Cardiac Centre in 2009.
PGI Director Prof Vivek Lal said the need for a separate cardiac emergency had been recognised for years. “In a high-volume tertiary care institute like PGI, managing acute cardiac cases within the general emergency system is increasingly challenging. We felt it was important to create a focused pathway exclusively for cardiac emergencies,” Prof Lal said.
For a long time, cardiac emergency patients were managed through the main emergency wing, which caters to a massive influx of trauma, medical, surgical and critically ill cases from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and other neighbouring regions. Given the daily patient load, time-sensitive cardiac cases often had to function within a crowded system, underscoring the urgency for a structured, specialised response.
Prof Lal said that from early in his tenure as the PGI Director, efforts were made to streamline systems and prioritise patient-centric reforms. “Cardiovascular emergencies are time-critical. Every minute saved can translate into a life saved. Our objective has been to ensure that no cardiac patient loses precious time because of logistical bottlenecks,” he said.
Acknowledging the team spirit, Prof Lal said, “The dedicated cardiac emergency has been made possible through coordinated efforts of departments of cardiology, emergency medicine, anaesthesia, hospital administration and nursing services. This integrated framework is designed to minimise delays and enhance accountability in emergency cardiac care.”
Prof Lal highlighted that the initiative is expected to decongest the main emergency wing, improve overall patient flow and reduce stress for both patients and attendants. “This is not merely an infrastructural addition, but a strengthening of systems. We are building responsiveness into our emergency care framework,” Prof Lal said.
“With the dedicated cardiac emergency becoming operational from March 1, PGI reinforces its commitment to timely, focused and life-saving care, ensuring that when every second matters, patients receive the attention they need without delay,” Prof. Lal added.
‘Cardiac diseases a leading cause of death in India’
Prof Rajesh Vijayvergiya of the Department of Cardiology said that cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in the country, with a sharp increase observed among younger adults and women.
Recognising that nearly 80 per cent of these conditions are preventable through lifestyle modification, PGI has established a Preventive Clinic in the Department of Cardiology to address the widespread and growing burden of non-communicable diseases. The clinic primarily targets individuals aged 18 to 40 years, aiming to intervene early to reduce long-term cardiovascular risk. Each participant undergoes a detailed dietary evaluation, psychological assessment and blood investigations, based on which tailored lifestyle guidance is provided.
“One in five women between 15 and 49 years has untreated hypertension, and cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women globally, surpassing even breast cancer. Yet symptoms in women are often misdiagnosed, said Prof Vijayvergiya.
“Nausea, fatigue and shortness of breath are frequently mistaken for symptoms of gastric issues. Hormonal changes, depression, and unregulated cosmetic hormone treatments may elevate cardiac risk. Early detection and awareness are critical,” Prof. Vijayvergiya said.
“Our fast-paced modern lifestyles overload the heart. Factors such as processed food, late-night work, poor sleep, excessive screen time, and unregulated exercise regimes can create cumulative stress. Supplement misuse, sedentary behaviour, and chronic mental strain disrupt heart rhythm and promote inflammation, weakening the heart’s ability to recover and increasing the risk of sudden cardiac death,” Prof. Vijayvergiya said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Priming is a psychological trick that subtly influences our thoughts and decisions. This was demonstrated in a viral social media reel where people were asked to name a vegetable after performing simple math calculations. The majority chose 'carrot' due to the brain's tendency to take shortcuts and recognize patterns.