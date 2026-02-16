‘When every second matters’: At PGI, dedicated cardiac emergency to be operational from March 1

Prof Lal said that from early in his tenure as the PGI Director, efforts were made to streamline systems and prioritise patient-centric reforms.

Strengthening emergency cardiac care, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, will operationalise its long-awaited dedicated cardiac emergency facility from March 1, bridging a critical gap that has been felt since the establishment of the Advanced Cardiac Centre in 2009.

PGI Director Prof Vivek Lal said the need for a separate cardiac emergency had been recognised for years. “In a high-volume tertiary care institute like PGI, managing acute cardiac cases within the general emergency system is increasingly challenging. We felt it was important to create a focused pathway exclusively for cardiac emergencies,” Prof Lal said.

For a long time, cardiac emergency patients were managed through the main emergency wing, which caters to a massive influx of trauma, medical, surgical and critically ill cases from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and other neighbouring regions. Given the daily patient load, time-sensitive cardiac cases often had to function within a crowded system, underscoring the urgency for a structured, specialised response.