PGI Chandigarh to train anganwadi workers on health benefits of millets

The UN General Assembly has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets with the resolution to increase public awareness of the health benefits of millets. In sync with this resolution, the Chandigarh health department has launched Chandigarh Millets Mission to increase awareness about millets and how to use common millets available in India, like ragi (finger millet), jowar (sorghum), samak (little millet), and bajra (pearl millet), in the daily diet.

As part of the Chandigarh Millet Mission, the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGI), Chandigarh, has started many initiatives training the city’s anganwadi workers to make people aware of the benefits of millets, how to use these in daily cooking and connect people with the anganwadi centres.

“This is a new initiative, and we strive to reach out to the larger community by involving anganwadis and creating simple recipes that can be circulated in the community, something which can be part of our daily diet. As part of the initiative, we are also organising regular workshops with experts and have two chefs on our panel to work with the anganwadi workers and create recipes,” says Prof Poonam Khanna, from the Department of Community Medicine.

Dr Khanna says while millets have been part of our traditional diet, many people opt to use wheat and rice, as they are familiar with the use of these, and we have involved anganwadis so that they can teach women of the area, a group of three or four homemakers, how to make simple dishes using millets and then these workers can further train other family members and so we build a chain. “The benefit of planting millets is only when there is a demand for it and that will happen only when people start using these and as there are not many recipe books, the anganwadi workers will make recipe booklets. Each recipe will carry the name and picture of the anganwadi worker who created the recipe. At present, 450 annganwadi workers will be involved in this endeavour, which has started from Daddu Majra and will be done in three phases,” adds Dr Khanna.

Millets are nutritionally superior to wheat and rice owing to their high protein, fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium content and can act as a tool to ensure nutrition security to all, curbing nutritional deficiencies among women and children. Ragi is known to have the highest calcium content among all the food grains. The high iron content of little millets can help fight the high prevalence of anemia in Indian women of reproductive age and infants.

The Department of Dietetics, PGI, says Dr Nancy Sahni, chief dietician and head, intends to include millets in the therapeutic diets of patients, especially for diabetics and CVD patients and raise awareness of kitchen staff in the cooking methodology of millets. It also intends to sensitise and teach patients and their attendants about the therapeutic effects of consuming millets to prevent diabetes, blood pressure, and high cholesterol and to boost immunity as well as help them to practically learn interesting ways to use millets in their daily diet.

‘Millets act as a protective shield against nutritional deficiency’

Dr Sonia Gandhi, head, Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Fortis Mohali, explains the role of millets in disease management .

What are millets?

Millets are cultivated as grain crops, referred to as several small-seeded annual grasses in a collective manner, primarily available in marginal lands, especially in the dry area of the regions such as temperate, subtropical, and tropical. Millets are small crops, utilised for human consumption and can be used as fodder for animals.

Benefits of millets in our diet

Millets offer nutritional security and act as a protective shield against nutritional deficiency which is common among children and women. Millets are a good source of antioxidants, mark a good affordability score, as well as recorded as superior to wheat and rice in terms of nutritional point of view due to high protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals like iron content. For example, Ragi has been recorded with the highest calcium content when compared with other food grains.

Role in disease management

According to recent studies, millets are directly associated with the management of health challenges such as diabetes mellitus and obesity. The reason for such potential is, such millets are gluten-free and possess a low-glycemic index (a relative ranking of carbohydrate-rich sources associated with the effect on blood glucose levels). Being a rich source of magnesium, millets improve cardiovascular status by reducing blood pressure, especially in the case of atherosclerosis. Millets also improve skin elasticity due to the presence of some amino acids (L-lysine and L- proline), aids sleep, enhance milk production for lactating mothers as well as relieve menstrual cramps. The fibre content present in millets eliminates gastrointestinal discomfort like excess gas, constipation, bloating, and cramping.

Common millets available

Common millets found in India include jowar (sorghum), bajra also known as pearl millet, ragi (finger millet) and jhangora (barnyard millet), kangni, (foxtail millet), kodra (kodo millet), common millet and little millet.

How to use millets in our daily life

Although millets do contain s phytochemicals, such as tannins, phytosterols, and polyphenols along with some antioxidants, there are also some anti-nutritional factors present which can be minimized by giving processing treatments, by following adequate soaking and rinsing steps before cooking, if ignored possibly leads to deficiency of some nutrients and may lead to hindrance in nutrient absorption. The daily recommendation dose should be 1/3rd of the total grain intake of the day. Soaking millets for at least six hours is essential as leaching of some anti-nutritional factors like phytic acid takes place and aids easy digestion.

Side effects of excess use

Phytic acid and other nutritional factors present interfere with the absorption of other useful nutrients present in the diet

Use more water while cooking millets as water retention makes millets soft as well as fluffy.

Millets also contain goitrogen substances that interfere with thyroid gland production thus inhibiting the iodine uptake, leading to the enlargement of the thyroid gland called goitre.

So, especially people with thyroid need to take care of millet consumption.

Millets are rich in oxalates and excess consumption may cause kidney stones also.

Extra fibre content necessitates an increase in water intake proportionately, also to avoid abdomen discomfort and hydration.

Millets can cause delayed digestion due to their slow digestibility as they are high in fibre.

One can eat millets in controlled proportions, but not just millets. Everyone should be rational and scientific to add millets to their diet, taking into consideration their body’s physiological and metabolic needs, daily diet, eating habits, and overall daily nutrients requirement.