PGI Chandigarh to focus on new tech for patient care, says director

The new year brings new hopes, challenges and plans for Dr Vivek Lal, director, Post Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. He says he has a road map for the institute in 2023.

Having completed six months in office, Dr Lal says he has seen the institute through a new lens as the responsibility of his position has given him a new perspective and changed his life. “I belong to the institute and the institute belongs to me,” says Dr Lal.

The patients’ perspective

Post-Covid, the institute has steadily moved towards reducing waiting time for surgeries with all the operation theatres fully functional and liver and organ transplantation in full swing. New gadgets for cooking food for patients, chairs in different areas of the hospital for attendants to wait, ledges to keep belongings, special sponge floors in the waiting areas of the gynaecology department, and covered sheds for people to wait.

“The dignity of patients is paramount and has to be restored. Our mission is to keep doing our duty and mitigate the suffering of patients. Despite the workload, being responsible for a workforce of more than 12,000 employees of the PGI, my biggest stress-buster are my patients and we have to acknowledge our gratitude to the patients. Our effort is to give them the best medical care with compassion,” says Dr Lal.

Fast-track MBBS programme at PGI

The MBBS programme at the PGI, says Dr Lal, will begin this year and will be a huge boost for medical education in this part of the world. “State-of-the-art labs, classrooms, curriculum, the MBBS programme will bring new energy and minds to the institute and we are working hard to fill posts, and mitigate the resource crunch.”

New developments at PGI

This year, the new Hospital Information System 2 will be fully operational, improving services. Apart from the advanced neuro centre, budget sanctions have been received for the geriatric centre and critical care centre. “We cannot deny any patient health services, yet there is a need to develop medical infrastructure in the region. Everyone should chip in and do their duty,” says Dr Lal.

All in a day’s work

Dr Lal says that no matter how busy he is in the office, he makes it a point to visit the neurology outpatient department (OPD) daily. “I always have books on Indian heritage, culture, and history on my desk and whenever I get some time, I read. I am in bed by 10 pm and an early riser. I walk, work out, pray and talk to myself to clear my mind and give clarity to my thoughts. At the end of the day, my only worry is if my patients have got beds, medicines, ventilators and we work together as a team to give our patients the best possible treatment,” says Dr Lal.