PGI Chandigarh hosts sessions on pain-free childbirth, aims to dispel myths

Demystifying the myths associated with childbirth, a forum on pain-free birthing at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGI), Chandigarh, invites women of childbearing age to be part of sessions by experts on techniques for pain relief.

The theme of the 15th annual national conference of the Association of Obstetric Anesthesiologists India at PGI is Obstetric Anaesthesia: The Renaissance of Safe Motherhood. It is to be held from December 8 to 11.

To give a holistic touch to maternity care, the department of anaesthesia and intensive care at PGI, in association with Obstetric Anaesthesiologists India, has curated a special programme with several new elements. Looking at the prevailing myths which are strong deterrents to providing pain-free birthing, the organisers, Prof Kajal Jain, Dr Anudeep Jafra and Dr Ira Dhawan have thrown open to the public an awareness programme by inviting international and national experts.

“Young women aspiring to enjoy motherhood will benefit from a two-hour open forum, with experts sharing their experiences and expertise regarding both non-medicated and medicated techniques for pain relief during labour so that mothers can enjoy the journey of labour and the birth of their child,” Dr Jafra says.

“Society treats the pain of childbirth with reverence but at the same time, the matter is subject to deliberations and scrutiny which is absolutely absurd. Do we go for a tooth extraction without anaesthesia? The idea is to dispel myths, as in modern times there are ample options to cope with the pain of birthing. Pain-free birthing is a boon for a mother, it makes the birth of a baby easy for the mother and allows a mother to participate in the birthing process,” adds Dr Jafra, sharing some options that are safe for the mother and baby.

Techniques for pain-free birthing

The Lamaze method of childbirth focuses on labour and delivery as a natural event, it focuses on deep breathing for pain management during childbirth, which distracts the mother and decreases the perceived discomfort.

Techniques like walking, swaying, changing positions, and rolling on a birthing ball can not only ease the pain but can help the labour progress by using the force of gravity to advantage and encouraging the movement and rotation of the baby down through the pelvic canal.

Advertisement

Some drugs can be used via intravenous routes- like paracetamol, tramadol, and opioids. These act as painkillers and are safe for the baby and the mother. Similarly, drugs used in epidurals are bupivacaine, ropivacaine, and opioids. These drugs are all very safe when used in the correct doses, and can provide pain relief.

Nitrous oxide — an odourless, tasteless gas — is a pain reliever that’s inhaled using a hand-held face mask. Nitrous oxide takes effect within a minute.

The workshop on December 9, open to the public, will be conducted by experts who will demonstrate these techniques and share their expertise at Bhargava Auditorium, PGI, from 10 am to 12.30 pm.