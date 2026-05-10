PGI develops rapid prosthetic eye protocol for paediatric eye cancer

The PGI team developed a new Examination Under Anaesthesia (EUA)-based protocol that enables doctors to take an impression of the eye socket while the child is under anaesthesia. (File Photo)

Doctors at the PGI, Chandigarh, have developed a new technique that allows customised artificial eyes to be fitted in children within 24 hours after surgical removal of the eye, offering faster rehabilitation for young retinoblastoma patients, according to a PGI communique.

The research, conducted by the institute’s Department for Oral Health Sciences Centre and Advanced Eye Centre, focuses on children suffering from retinoblastoma, a rare but aggressive eye cancer in children, in which removal of the affected eye is often necessary to save life.

Conventionally, fitting an ocular prosthesis in infants and toddlers is a lengthy and difficult process, as young children are often unable to cooperate during examination and socket measurements. This frequently leads to multiple hospital visits and delays in rehabilitation, it said.