PGI Chandigarh hosts sessions on pain-free childbirth, aims to dispel myths

Debunking the myths associated with childbirth, a conference on pain-free birthing is being organised at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGI), Chandigarh, on Thursday.

The theme of the 15th annual national conference will be Obstetric Anaesthesia: The Renaissance of Safe Motherhood. The event started on Thursdaya nd will conlude on December 11.

Looking at the prevailing myths which are strong deterrents to providing pain-free birthing, the organisers of the event, Professor Kajal Jain, Dr Anudeep Jafra and Dr Ira Dhawan are collaborating with both national and international experts during the event to create public awareness.

“Young women aspiring to enjoy motherhood will benefit from the two-hour open forum, where experts will share their experiences regarding both non-medicated and medicated techniques for pain relief during labour,” Dr Jafra said. Talking about the myth that epidural injections cause backache, Jafra added that backache in pregnancy is due to many reasons, hormonal changes. Exaggerated lumbar spine lordoisis is also realted to backache. “The injection is given after gently numbing the area. The needle is targeted to reach a hollow space. The injecton is not given in the nerves which is again a common myth,” Jafra said.

Professor Kajal said that not many women opt for painless techniques of childbirth, because of lack of awareness, myths and also apprehensions about the safety of the child.

“Our society treats the pain during childbirth with reverence. The matter, however, is subject to deliberations and scrutiny which is absolutely absurd. Do we go for a tooth extraction without anaesthesia? The idea is to dispel myths, as in modern times there are ample options to cope with the pain of birthing. Pain-free birthing is a boon for a mother, it makes the birth of a baby easy and allows a mother to participate in the birthing process,” added Jafra.

Techniques for pain-free birthing

The Lamaze method of childbirth focuses on labour and delivery as a natural event. It focuses on deep breathing for pain management during childbirth, which distracts the mother and decreases the perceived discomfort.

Techniques like walking, swaying, changing positions, and rolling on a birthing ball can not only ease the pain but can also help the labour progress by using the force of gravity to advantage and encouraging the movement and rotation of the baby down through the pelvic canal.

Some drugs can be used via intravenous routes — like paracetamol, tramadol, and opioids. These act as painkillers and are safe for the baby and the mother. Similarly, drugs used in epidurals are bupivacaine, ropivacaine, and opioids. These drugs are all very safe when used in the correct doses, and can provide pain relief.

Nitrous oxide — an odourless, tasteless gas — is a pain reliever that can be administered using a hand-held face mask. Nitrous oxide takes effect within a minute.

The workshop scheduled for Friday (December 9), which is open to the public, will be conducted by experts who will demonstrate some techniques and share their expertise at Bhargava Auditorium, PGI, from 10 am to 12.30 pm.