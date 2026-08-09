PGI Chandigarh heritage bed set for Chicago auction, activist demands probe

Ahead of a Chicago auction featuring a teak bed marked with PGI Chandigarh’s Nehru Hospital, a heritage activist has urged PGIMER and the Union Health Ministry to launch an immediate investigation.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhAug 9, 2026 04:41 PM IST
PGI transplant centrePGI Chandigarh bed listed for Chicago auction prompts questions over its ownership, disposal and possible export from India ahead of August 13 (File photo).
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A bed belonging to PGI Chandigarh is set to go under the hammer in Chicago on August 13, with a heritage activist seeking an immediate probe into how the hospital furniture reached the United States.

The item, described as a teak day bed, has been listed as Lot No. 165 by the Chicago auction house, with an estimated price of $8,000-$10,000 — approximately Rs 7.62 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh. The auction listing mentions dimensions of 71 × 183 × 91 cm and carries the marking “PGI 55 (NH)”, with “NH” apparently referring to Nehru Hospital.

Advocate Ajay Jagga, member of the Heritage Protection Cell, has written to PGIMER Director Dr Vivek Lal and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, urging them to intervene before the auction and ascertain whether the bed was part of PGIMER’s heritage furniture.

The representation raises a key question: if the bed belonged to PGIMER, how did it reach a Chicago auction house?

Jagga has sought an inquiry into whether PGIMER ever sold or disposed of the furniture and, if it did not, who removed it from the institute’s possession and facilitated its movement overseas.

The issue assumes significance as the bed reportedly carries a PGI identification marking. Jagga has urged PGIMER to verify its inventory records and establish the ownership and chain of custody of the item before the scheduled auction.

Second PGI item to surface in US auction

The latest development comes barely two months after another alleged PGIMER item — a stool — was auctioned in the US in June. Jagga has referred to the earlier auction in his representation and questioned whether PGIMER had taken any action to trace or recover that item.

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He has now urged the institute to act before the August 13 auction and, if necessary, approach authorities in the US through the Indian Embassy to establish how the furniture reached the auction house.

Also Read | Centre acts after Chandigarh’s appeal, Paris auction of 2 heritage chairs halted

Questions over disposal, export

The activist has sought a detailed probe into whether the furniture was officially disposed of by PGIMER, whether any permission was obtained for its removal from India and whether the auction house was in lawful possession of the item.

He has also asked authorities to examine whether Indian export regulations and US import requirements were followed in transporting the alleged heritage item to Chicago.

The representation invokes Article 49 of the Constitution, which deals with protection of monuments, places and objects of national importance from spoliation, removal, disposal or export, besides referring to the fundamental duty under Article 51A(f) to value and preserve India’s rich heritage.

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Jagga has also referred to a 2011 Ministry of Home Affairs order concerning Chandigarh’s heritage furniture and has sought examination of whether the restrictions applicable to such furniture were complied with.

PGIMER asked to act before August 13

With the auction scheduled for August 13, PGIMER and the Union Health Ministry have been urged to immediately object if the bed is confirmed to be institute property and explore all legal and administrative measures to prevent its sale.

He has also sought an inquiry into who sold or transferred the PGI furniture, how it was taken out of India and how it came into the possession of the Chicago auction house.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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