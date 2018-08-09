PGI Chandigarh: Amrit outlet likely to come up at Advance Trauma Centre by month-end

This will be sixth Amrit outlet on PGI campus; PGI’s governing body had cleared a proposal in June. (Express Photo) This will be sixth Amrit outlet on PGI campus; PGI’s governing body had cleared a proposal in June. (Express Photo)

Government-owned HLL Lifecare Limited will open Amrit (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) outlet at PGI’s Advance Trauma Centre (ATC) likely by the end of this month, officials said on Wednesday. This will be the first Amrit outlet which will come up at the ATC and sixth on PGI campus. ATC is close to Nehru emergency and receives critical and trauma cases round the clock.

The PGI’s governing body had cleared a proposal in June about opening Amrit outlet on the ATC premises. A senior HLL official told Chandigarh Newsline on Wednesday that they had received a communication from PGI and space had been allotted to them for opening this outlet. “We are expecting to start the outlet by this month-end,” said the official.

Currently, there are five outlets of Amrit at the institute, which are providing medicines at a discount of up to 60 per cent. The official stated that over 300 drugs would remain available at this new outlet. “We recently met the doctors from the department of orthopaedics and they have given us a list of drugs and items, which are mostly needed for the trauma patients. We will ensure that the items remain available round the clock,” said the official, adding that the outlet would keep injections and surgical items.

The outlet is expected to bring a relief to the patients because at present there are only two private chemist shops inside the ATC and Nehru Emergency. “The prices would be less (at Amrit) as compared to private ones. This will definitely bring some relief to the patients in trauma and Nehru Emergency,” said a PGI doctor.

A PGI official said that a letter to Amrit officials had already been issued. Last week, in a report by a committee, constituted by PGI to study the difference in prices of medicines sold by chemists on the campus, had recommended that the chemist shop located in the emergency of the Nehru building might be allotted to Amrit once the licence of present chemist expires. No decision has been taken yet by the administration on the recommendations.

The committee submitted the recommendations following a Chandigarh Newsline investigation on May 1 showing how the price of the same medicine varied by up to Rs 1,500 at different chemist shops on the PGI campus.

