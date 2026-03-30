AMRIT to give patient care a shot in the arm: PGI director

Calling AMRIT Pharmacy a “big shot in the arm for patient care”, Prof Vivek Lal, director, PGI, Monday stated “Ayushman Bharat is functioning like a 4×4 wheel drive, powering and sustaining the enormous patient load at PGI, while AMRIT serves as its backbone by ensuring affordability of treatment”, as he inaugurated the institute’s 14th AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) Pharmacy, the highest number of such outlets in any public sector hospital across the country.

Prof Lal described the AMRIT initiative as a cornerstone of patient-centric care and highlighted its critical role in supporting beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat. “Every patient deserves assured quality and affordability. Through AMRIT, we are ensuring access to medicines from standard, reputable companies at significant discounts. This initiative has become a backbone of patient care,” Prof Lal said.

Emphasising the scale and pressure on services, Prof Lal said, “Ayushman Bharat is enabling access, supporting high patient volumes, and ensuring that financial constraints do not come in the way of treatment. AMRIT complements this by making medicines affordable and accessible.”

Highlighting expansion plans, the director noted that with 14 AMRIT outlets already operational, PGI aims to establish two-three more outlets to strengthen the last-mile delivery of affordable medicines. “In high-load areas such as cardiology and emergency services, AMRIT outlets are being positioned for 24×7 availability, with dedicated facilitation for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries. This is not a commercial activity; it is a patient welfare movement ensuring timely access to essential medicines,” Prof Lal stated.

Acknowledging operational realities, Prof Lal emphasised continuous improvement as he stated, “No system is ever 100 per cent perfect, but we are committed to ensuring maximum efficiency and reliability. Issues such as availability gaps and refund timelines are being actively addressed, and we are in communication with the ministry to streamline processes.”

He also underlined the need for robust systems to handle the ever-increasing patient influx. “Given the magnitude of patient load, we are ensuring optimal stocking and seamless functioning of AMRIT outlets so that patient care, particularly under Ayushman Bharat, remains uninterrupted.”

Reiterating PGI’s legacy, Prof Lal noted, “Since 1963, PGI has stood as a pillar of patient care. The scale of services we provide is equivalent to the best in the world, and we continue to strengthen infrastructure and systems in line with national priorities.”

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Speaking on institutional reforms, the director added, “There are always invisible resistances to change, but we are moving ahead against the current. Many initiatives that once seemed difficult, such as expanding AMRIT into critical care areas, are now a reality. These are silent yet powerful transformations benefiting patients every day.”

Sharing future developments, Prof Lal said that the union Health Minister will visit PGI on April 27 for the convocation ceremony. During the visit, major facilities, including the Neurosciences Centre, Advanced Maternal and Child Health Centre, Critical Care Centre, and other key infrastructure projects, are expected to be inaugurated, augmenting patient care capacity. He also appreciated the role of administrative and financial streamlining in enabling progress.

“In recent months, financial processes have become smoother, enabling faster procurement and improved service delivery. This has directly supported the expansion and efficiency of AMRIT outlets,” he said.