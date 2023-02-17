scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
PGI cardiology dept performs 2 cases of orbital atherectomy

These two procedures are the first to be performed in the region and among the first in India. Professor and Head Dr Yash Paul Sharma and his team performed two cases using this procedure in patients having heavily calcified coronary arteries.

PGIMER, PGIMER Chandigarh, PGIMER Hospital, PGI cardiology, orbital atherectomy, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsThe doctors’ team headed by Dr Yash Paul Sharma
The Department of Cardiology, Advanced Cardiac Centre, PGIMER, Chandigarh, performed for the first time two cases of orbital atherectomy procedure on February 14.

These two procedures are the first to be performed in the region and among the first in India. Professor and Head Dr Yash Paul Sharma and his team performed two cases using this procedure in patients having heavily calcified coronary arteries. One patient among them was an 84-year-old with angina at rest and had severely calcified tortuous left anterior descending artery. The patient was at high risk for coronary artery bypass surgery as the anatomy of his vessels was unsuitable for bypass graft. Hence, angioplasty was done using this new procedure.

Orbital atherectomy is a novel therapy used for lesion preparation of calcified plaque before percutaneous coronary intervention and stenting. It has a 1.25 mm diamond-coated crown which ablates the calcium into fine particles approximately 2 microns in size and creates micro-fractures in the calcium. The Department of Cardiology, PGI, Chandigarh, has been ranked as one of the World’s Best Specialised Hospitals 2023 based on the results of independent analysis of reputation score, accreditation score and PROM survey score done by the Newsweek and Statista. The department has implemented a strategic, innovative and ultra-precision approach which has helped it in maintaining the least mortality in acutely ill cardiac patients, including patients with acute coronary syndrome (heart attack) and cardiogenic shock.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 01:48 IST
