PGI attendant assaults a junior resident

THE Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), PGI, Chandigarh has issued a letter to senior authorities of the institute to bring to light a case of assault on a Junior Resident (Medicine) by the attendant of a patient at PGI.

On February 21, the junior resident on Emergency duty was assaulted by the attendant after an unsuccessful attempt at resuscitation of the patient, who had developed contrast-induced severe anaphylactic shock.

The resident continued CPR for over 30 minutes in a demanding situation with aggression from the attendant’s side. In spite of his best efforts, the junior resident was manhandled and slapped in public after the patient was declared dead with no ROSC.

According to Dr Rahul (Department of Psychiatry), President, ARD, this isn’t the first time such an incident has taken place in India and PGI in particular and will continue to happen till solid steps are taken. A meeting was held on February 22, with Prof Surjit Singh, Director, PGI, and representatives of residents and ARD members, to discuss a solution to these problems, so that residents don’t have to face such humiliation in the future.

After extensive discussions, the following were agreed upon by the PGI Administration, with an assurance of a follow-up.

An institutional committee will be formed to deal with such incidents which will be available 24×7 and, henceforth, an institutional FIR will be lodged.

Security staff will be increased in the Emergency OPD area with one police personnel deputed along with the security staff.

Prof Jain, Head of Department, Internal Medicine, promised that he will appoint more junior residents and senior residents.

Prof Singh, Director, PGI, has agreed to appoint social workers and counsellors in the Emergency-OPD area to deal with attendants.

The ARD would be closely following up on the issues raised and are committed to solving pertinent problems.