PGI all set to get a new critical care block

At present, two major projects, the Neurosciences Centre and the Mother and Child Care Centre are expected to be operational this year. Work on both projects had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the long-pending clearance now in place, work on the 150-bed Critical Care Block is set to begin, PGI Deputy Director, Administration, Pankaj Rai confirmed. The delay in environmental clearance had stalled the project for several months, but following approval, construction work has been allotted.

The block will come up on vacant land opposite the School of Nursing on the PGI campus. Once operational, it will allow treatment of critically ill and infectious disease patients under one roof, enhancing the institute’s emergency response capacity.

The Critical Care Block was not part of the institute’s original master plan. However, the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the urgent need for dedicated critical care infrastructure. Recognising this, the Centre approved the project under PM-ABHIM, making it one of PGI’s key upcoming facilities.