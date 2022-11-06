scorecardresearch
PGI had placed order for Propofol after patient deaths; 4,944 vials were in stock on Oct 10: RTI

Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, the deputy director of administration of PGI said that the institute will take inputs on the matter from establishment concerned and take action accordingly.

THE PGI had a stock of at least 4,944 anaesthetic Propofol injections in its pharmacy as on October 10, the reply to an RTI query filed by a Chandigarh resident has found.

The RTI reply further says that these injections had been procured from M/s Leon Laboratories Ltd in an order placed by the hospital on September 5 — a few days after an unspecified number of patients died after being administered the Propofol injections before surgeries.

Further, the RTI reply goes on to state that the attendants of patients admitted to the the hospital before September were made to procure the injections from a private chemist situated in the Emergency Ward of PGI.

The private chemist was paying Rs 1.8 crore to PGI as rent for running the shop inside the hospital premises, the RTI states.

The reply to the RTI — filed by Sector 22 resident, Prince — shows that PGI had last placed orders for the Propofol injections to M/s Neon Laboratories Ltd on September 5.

The Health Department, UT, Chandigarh on September 2, had been approached by a high-level committee of PGI doctors for testing of Propoven (Inj. Propofol), an anesthetic, given to patients before surgery. The probe team was constituted after five patients had died in a single day in August at the hospital after being administered Propofol injections before surgeries. A team from Central Drugs Control Standard Organisation (CDCSO) had also landed at PGI and had collected the samples on September 6.

Later, a report from the Central Drug Laboratory, Kolkata, revealed that the drug was not of standard quality and it failed the sterility, free fatty acid, pH, Propofol dimer, bacteon tests the very next day of the receipt of the samples. All four available injections of the particular batch were removed from the pharmacy. The distributor in Panchkula was contacted to ensure that injections of the particular batch are not sold/used till the analysis is completed.

Meanwhile, acting under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, Chandigarh administration also proceeded to serve notices to Gupta Medical Store, Emergency Block, PGI; Shiv Amrit Chemist, Sarangpur village, and Biobenice Criticcure at Sector 20 in Panchkula. These firms were directed to recall the batch of Propoven immediately.

Contacted, Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, the deputy director of administration of PGI said that the institute will take inputs on the matter from establishment concerned and take action accordingly.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 07:15:35 am
