PGI treated 1,75,676 AB-PMJAY beneficiaries since 2019, Punjab accounts for highest 46%

The PGI director highlighted that some departments at the institute are now reporting 65 80 per cent of their major procedures being conducted under Ayushman Bharat. (Express Photo)

Setting a benchmark, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has treated a cumulative 1,75,676 beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) since 2019, data obtained from the institute shows.

According to PGI data, 9,201 beneficiaries were treated in 2019-20, 10,442 in 2020-21, 17,019 in 2021-22, 33,142 in 2022-23, 32,223 in 2023-24, 39,227 in 2024-25, and 34,422 so far in 2025-26.

Punjab accounts for 46 per cent of total beneficiaries, Haryana 20 per cent, Himachal Pradesh 9 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 7per cent, Jammu & Kashmir 6 per cent, Chandigarh 4 per cent, while other states together contribute 8 per cent of the Ayushman Bharat patient load, data shows.

Speciality-wise distribution highlights PGI’s strong focus on advanced and resource-intensive care, with medical oncology accounting for 53,940 beneficiaries, general medicine 42,870, cardiology 15,050, neurosurgery 13,500, orthopaedics 11,220 and kidney transplantation 211.