Friday, June 10, 2022
PGGC’s 64th convocation spans over 2 days

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 11, 2022 3:33:38 am
Day 2 of the convocation will be on June 11.(Representational image)

More than 1,254 degrees including 262 post graduate and 992 graduate degrees were conferred at the 64th Annual Convocation of the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, on Friday.

A total of 24 students were conferred with the Roll of Honour by the chief guests.

For the first time in the history of the college, academic celebrations spanned over two days, with an aim to honour efforts of the students in examinations. Day 2 of the convocation will be on June 11.

