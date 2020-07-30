PG accommodation fire case: Court dismisses criminal revision plea of accused

The UT Police, however, opposed Bansal’s plea and stated that the chargesheet is incomplete due to the lockdown and CFSL report is also awaited.

(File photo) The UT Police, however, opposed Bansal’s plea and stated that the chargesheet is incomplete due to the lockdown and CFSL report is also awaited.(File photo)

The district court of Chandigarh on Wednesday dismissed the criminal revision petition of an accused in the Sector 32 paying guest (PG) firing case, seeking default bail on the grounds that the UT Police has filed an incomplete chargesheet in the case registered against him and two others.

The revision petition was dismissed by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Sharma, observing that ‘charge-sheet contains all the necessary details required’.

Bansal had moved the ADJ court against the order of the trial court of Meenakshi Gupta (JMIC), which dismissed his plea for default bail on June 20, as Bansal claimed that the order passed by the court of JMIC is untenable under law and unsustainable on facts and has resulted in miscarriage of justice.

Thus the same is liable to be set aside, as the police have filed an incomplete chargesheet in the FIR filed against him. The UT Police, however, opposed Bansal’s plea and stated that the chargesheet is incomplete due to the lockdown and CFSL report is also awaited.

After hearing Bansal’s plea, the court held that “Nitesh Bansal was arrested on Feb 22 and report under section 173 (2) of CrPC qua him was filed by the police within a period of 60 days, though without FSL report and verification report of rent agreement from authority, but the fact remains that said charge-sheet contains all necessary details needed under Section 173 (2) of CrPC…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd