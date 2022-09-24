scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Petroleum dealers’ group moves High Court against ‘road access fee’ demand

The matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Vikas Suri on Friday and the counsel for the state sought time to file a reply.

Punjab and Haryana High Court

After hearing a petition filed by Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association and others seeking quashing of notices issued by the state government demanding “Road Access Fee” on Friday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court pushed the matter for October 27.

The petitioners contended that the demand of “Road Access Fee” from the existing old petrol pumps on the basis of a notification dated January 24, 2019 is illegal and arbitrary. As per notices, the non-payment of the alleged “Road Access Fee” would lead to immediate de-energising of petrol pumps.

The petitioner added that even the oil companies had approached the state government to lay their hands off the present notification of 2019. They said that the amount being demanded is a lot and it directly effects the viability of the petrol pumps and without examining or even issuing any show cause notices, straightaway multiple demand notices have been issued to all petrol pumps threatening them to de-energise and cancel their NOC. They added that the amount is being double charged without any application of mind and further no calculation or criteria has been laid out in the notices being issued to the petrol pump dealers.

The petitioner also contended that notices have been issued to the petitioner whereas permissions are in the name of oil companies and the obligation to pay is on the oil companies and under the threat of de-energising the petitioners are directly affected by such demands.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 01:45:07 am
