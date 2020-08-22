Petition seeks removal of illegal encroachment by motor mechanics, High Court issues notice to Chandigarh Admin

The petitioner said that a legal notice concerning the matter was sent to the concerned officials of Chandigarh Administration on June 24. (Representational)

A petition seeking directions for the Chandigarh Administration to remove illegal encroachments by shopkeepers and motor mechanics in Motor Market at Chandigarh’s Sector 48-C has been filed at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A division bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain and Ashok Kumar Verma issued a notice to the Chandigarh Administration to reply in this regard on September 3.

The petitioner, Chandigarh Sector 7 Co-operative House Building (First) Society Limited, through their counsel advocate Baltej Singh Sidhu and advocate Himmat Singh Sidhu pleaded that the shopkeepers and motor mechanics of the Motor Market at Sector 48-C, Chandigarh, used to repair their motor vehicles outside the area of market causing inconvenience to the commuters of the only road that leads to Sector 48 – C.

Whereas, the Chandigarh Administration in its notification dated February 17, 1999, had framed a scheme known as ‘Allotment of Sites on lease-hold basis to Auto Spare Part dealers and Auto Repair Mechanics in Chandigarh’, in order to restrain the auto spare parts and auto repair mechanics from carrying out their business of sale of auto spare parts and auto repair works in the premises/site/streets, not meant for such use, thereby, causing unhealthy environment, traffic hazard and public nuisance in the city.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that not only the motor mechanics, a liquor vend and tavern have been opened at the site allotted to spare part dealer or to repair mechanics. Moreover, the door of the liquor vend opens towards V-road, which is not permissible under the rules and also creates various problems for the residents of the area, including space shortage, environmental problems in the area due to heavy rush of vehicles and noise pollution etc, stated the petitioner.

The petitioner further said that a legal notice concerning the matter was sent to the concerned officials of Chandigarh Administration on June 24, and later, a letter from the Estate Office of the UT was received, mentioning that the matter relates to MC Chandigarh, however, even the MC did not do its duty.

