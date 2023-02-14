Petition challenging Chandigarh administration’s electric vehicle policy filed in HC

A petition challenging the Chandigarh Administration’s electric vehicle policy, 2022, and an impugned press note issued by RLA (Registering and Licensing Authority), Chandigarh, setting mandatory limits and capping the sale and registration of the non-electric vehicles in Chandigarh, has been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The petition is yet to come up for hearing at the High Court.

The petition has been filed by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India, which is representing the automobile dealers in Chandigarh, against the Chandigarh Administration and other UT authorities.

The petitioner-federation through counsels, senior advocate Amit Jhanji and Gurpartap Singh Bullar, Nikita Garg and Sachit Singla, has contended that on February 10, 2022, the Chandigarh administration had issued an EV Policy which was issued in collaboration with Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society whereby targets were set for registration of EVs without any rational nexus with the object sought to be achieved.

The petition mentions that even a comparison of various incentive mechanisms introduced in different states reflects that the policy is applied in a phased manner through various public bodies or through aggregators/delivery service providers as is being done in Delhi. Yet, nothing in specific has been provided in Chandigarh Industrial policy, 2015 for facilitation manufacturing of EVs.

It has been submitted in the petition that subsequently the impugned notification, dated September 20, 2022, was issued notifying the Electric Vehicle Policy, 2022, whereby unreasonable and illegal standards were set for sale and registration of internal combustion engine vehicles which were completely in this regard to the policies by the Government of India in smooth adoption of cleaner sources of energy in the transportation department.

And on February 8, 2023, adding on the miseries of the dealers and the consumers was a press note issued by the office of RLA Chandigarh, whereby it was informed that no non-electric two wheelers could be sold on or after February 10, 2023 without following the due procedure of law.

Hence, the federation filed the petition.