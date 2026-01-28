Pet dog guards teen’s body for four days in Himachal’s freezing snowfall

Police said the two trekkers, who had gone to record videos for Viksit’s social media, had gone missing on January 22 and their bodies were recovered on January 26.

google-preferred-btn
The ASP also said both bodies and the dog were airlifted to a nearby helipad. (Express Photo)The ASP also said both bodies and the dog were airlifted to a nearby helipad. (Express Photo)

Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two missing trekkers and a one-and-a-half-year-old pit bull that had stood guard over the bodies for the past four days near the Bharmani Devi shrine in Chamba’s Bharmour area. The victims, identified as Viksit Rana (19) and his cousin Piyush (14), were buried in snow, while their pet dog refused to abandon Piyush’s body amid extreme weather conditions.

Police said Viksit and Piyush were from Bharmour’s Ghared village and Malkota village, respectively. They said the two trekkers, who had gone to record videos for Viksit’s social media, had gone missing on January 22 and their bodies were recovered on January 26.

ASP (Chamba) Dinesh Kumar Sharma told The Indian Express, “Viksit was a blogger and was fond of uploading videos and photographs of the hills featuring himself on social media. According to his family members and friends, before heading into the high-altitude area, Viksit had… arranged sleeping bags, a trekking tent that could accommodate at least two people, packaged food and other essentials. He had also taken along his pet pit bull named Sherru.”

“Unfortunately, the snowstorm was extremely intense, and the temperature dropped to between minus nine and minus 10 degrees Celsius. We found sleeping bags, a tent, and other belongings near the bodies. The pit bull was found standing near Piyush’s body,” he said.

The ASP also said both bodies and the dog were airlifted to a nearby helipad. After post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the families.

Bharmour MLA Dr Janak Raj later confirmed that the animal was safely brought down and handed over to the family. “The pet belonged to Viksit Rana but was found keeping watch near Piyush’s body,” he said.

“A common friend of Viksit informed police that he had made several calls to friends, stating that Piyush’s health had begun to deteriorate… he was carrying him down on his shoulders. However, he later lost way in heavy snowfall. Subsequently, Viksit’s phone also switched off, after which a search operation was launched. Piyush’s body was found first, while Viksit’s body was located around 100 metres downhill,” Sharma said.

Story continues below this ad

Sources said Viksit had managed to contact one of his friends, Akshaya, on January 22 and had sought help, before his phone switched off.

Viksit was a school dropout and had lost his father last year. He is survived by his mother, Anita Devi, who sells cow milk and his elder sister, who is married.

Piyush is survived by his parents, two brothers and three sisters. Police said Piyush’s father suffers from a psychiatric illness.

On the night of January 24, the Chamba administration forwarded the information regarding the two missing trekkers near the Bharmani shrine, an SDRF officer said. “An SDRF team was immediately mobilised. A helicopter team comprising five SDRF personnel and a local guide was airdropped near the suspected location on the Chutadiya peak. The ground team advanced on foot through snow-covered terrain in extreme cold and a high avalanche-prone area, where they spotted the pitched tents.”

Story continues below this ad

The officer said, “The first victim located was Piyush and the dog was found standing near his body. The body and the dog were airlifted to the Chaurasi Temple helipad… Viksit was located after three to four hours and was also airlifted.”

Bharmani Devi is a scenic religious site located at an altitude of around 9,000 feet above sea level. While the road distance between Bharmour and the Bharmani Devi shrine is about 16 km, there is also a steep trek of nearly 5 km from Bharmour to the shrine.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, have seen protests by groups claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. (File Photo, enhanced with AI)
Why UGC rules to stop caste-based discrimination have put Centre, BJP on the spot
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement