A personal tragedy, financial struggle before a 10,000-bird poultry biz and a 500-farmer network

Six years ago, Sarabjeet Kaur and her husband Sandeep Singh, both in their mid 40s, were left with just Rs 10,000 and no steady source of income after their two-month-old daughter fell seriously ill and was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

To meet her treatment expenses, the couple sold their three buffaloes — their principal source of livelihood — but their daughter could not survive. From that devastating loss, the couple decided to rebuild their lives with the little money they had left, buying 100 desi (country) chicks and starting a poultry venture that today has grown into a 5,000-10,000-bird farm and a network of around 500 farmers whom they supply, train and support.

The loss of the child left the couple devastated, both financially and emotionally. With their main source of livelihood gone, Sarabjeet, who holds postgraduate degrees in Political Science and Punjabi and had worked as a teacher earning around Rs 10,000 a month, was looking for a way to rebuild their lives.

“We had almost nothing left. I used to save small amounts little by little from whatever was left after purchasing one thing or another and kept it aside. I somehow managed to collect Rs 10,000. With that amount, we could not buy a buffalo, which costs lakhs. I told my husband that we should bring some chicks instead. I also wanted to come out of the depression we had gone into after losing our younger daughter,” Sarabjeet said.

For Sarabjeet, poultry farming was not initially a business plan. (Express Photo) For Sarabjeet, poultry farming was not initially a business plan. (Express Photo)

The couple bought 100 chicks with that money and started a small poultry unit at their place.

Six years later, their Grewal Desi Poultry Farm in their native village keeps between 5,000 and 10,000 birds at any time and supplies thousands of desi poultry chicks and birds every month to farmers across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and other states. The couple also sells desi organic eggs and chicken pickle.

What started as a means of survival has grown into an enterprise that has also helped create a network of around 500 farmers associated with their poultry business.

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For Sarabjeet, poultry farming was not initially a business plan. She had completed her postgraduate studies and wanted to do something in that field only but a small earning from that profession led her to keep a few cattle to supplement the family’s income. But that also finished due to the ailment of their younger daughter.

“We had to start from almost zero. But we had no other option. I felt that if we could work hard for somebody else for Rs 10,000 a month, we could work equally hard for ourselves,” she said.

Sandeep, who has completed Class XII and holds a diploma in Electrical, also underwent poultry-related training through a Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK). The training helped the couple understand poultry management and the technical aspects of running the enterprise.

They gradually expanded their flock and began rearing desi breeds, including Rhode Island Red (RIR) and Astro Black.

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Sandeep said they currently supply an average of 500-700 chicks and birds in a day (15,000 to 21,000 monthly), depending on demand. (Express Photo) Sandeep said they currently supply an average of 500-700 chicks and birds in a day (15,000 to 21,000 monthly), depending on demand. (Express Photo)

Their birds are sold at different stages, from around 10-day-old chicks to up to four-and-a-half-months-old, when they become ready for egg production. The couple said hens can continue to give good egg production for around two years.

Sandeep said they currently supply an average of 500-700 chicks and birds in a day (15,000 to 21,000 monthly), depending on demand.

The price of chicks ranges from around Rs 35 to Rs 150, depending on their age, while birds can sell for up to Rs 500 each. This sale earns them a very handsome amount in six digits monthly after meeting the cost which is around 60 per cent of the total revenue.

“We have built a network of around 500 farmers, providing them chicks and birds along with mandatory technical guidance on feed, management, disease prevention and farm operations. We also visit farmers’ units and offer buy-back arrangements, reducing the risk for those starting poultry business,” Sandeep said.

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The couple has also diversified their business into eggs, hatching and chicken pickle. From February to September, most eggs are used for producing chicks through their hatchery partnership, while egg demand rises sharply during winter. They said demand for desi birds and eggs remains so high that they often struggle to meet it.

“We advise youngsters and the needy that instead of spending years in private jobs paying Rs 15,000-20,000 a month, a person can start something of their own according to their capacity even from Rs 5,000, work hard and gradually expand it. It can help them earn lakhs and fulfil their dreams for their family. But there is no shortcut — dedication, time and hard work are essential,” Sandeep said.

“Today, when someone comes to us to start a farm, we try to ensure they don’t have to learn everything through the same difficulties we faced,” Sarabjeet said.