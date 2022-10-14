Person living in Punjab for some time is expected to know Punjabi: HC

Rejecting the plea of an NDPS convict that he could not understand the offer given to him by police officials of search to be conducted in presence of gazetted officer or magistrate as he is a native of Bihar while non-consent and consent memo was in Punjabi language, the Punjab and Haryana High Court while upholding his conviction has said, “A person living and working in Punjab for some time is expected to be conversant with Punjabi language to the extent of understanding what had been spoken to him.”

The high court was hearing an appeal by Anurodh, who had been convicted and sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh in an NDPS case by a special court of Ludhiana in 2006.

In the high court, the counsel for Anurodh argued that the appellant is a native of Bihar, whereas the non-consent memo and consent memo are in Punjabi, and so naturally the appellant could not come to know about the offer of search to be conducted in presence of gazetted officer or magistrate, causing prejudice to him.

The bench of Justice H S Madaan hearing the contention of the appellant’s (Anurodh) counsel said, “I find this contention to be lacking weight. The accused may be a native of Bihar but the address as given in the FIR and other documents is that of Ludhiana. As deposed by DW (defence witness) Nagina Ram, the accused had been working as a contractor with Standard Motors at Ludhiana. A person living and working in Punjab for some time is expected to be conversant with Punjabi language to the extent of understanding what had been spoken to him. Even otherwise, there is not much difference between Hindi and Punjabi language and a person knowing Hindi can certainly understand what is being spoken in Punjabi.”

The high court also held that while being examined under Section 313 of the CrPC, the accused had not uttered even a single word that he was unable to understand with regard to the offer given to him by the IO (investigating officer) and DSP and as regards his right to be searched in presence of a gazetted officer or a magistrate. Even otherwise, since compliance of Section 50 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, is not necessary in the search of bag being carried by the accused, this objection is not sustainable.

The appellant’s counsel further contended that the case of the prosecution is based on the statements of official witnesses, and deposition of official witnesses of recovery is different from the statement of independent witness Pawan Kumar. The official witnesses had an interest in success of the case, and therefore in absence of independent corroboration, the statement of official witnesses should not be relied upon, and so the appellant deserves to be acquitted for that very reason.

The high court said that the official witnesses of recovery, namely, ASI Harbans Singh, ASI Dulla Singh and DSP Gurjit Singh had no reason to involve the accused wrongly in this case or to depose against him to secure his conviction. Therefore, their statements are to be taken on a par with the independent witness.

As regards non-examination of Pawan Kumar, he was given up by learned Additional Public Prosecutor for the State as he was under the thumb of the accused.

“…Furthermore, independent corroboration is a rule of prudence and not requirement of law. It is nowhere provided in any statute that independent corroboration is a must and in absence thereof, the case of the prosecution is to be rejected outright…,” said the HC while rejecting the contention of the appellant’s counsel.

The high court thus held that the impugned judgment of conviction and order of sentence passed by the trial court are well reasoned one, based on proper appraisal and appreciation of evidence and correct interpretation of law. There is no illegality or infirmity therein. The said judgment of conviction and order of sentence are upheld whereas the appeal is found to be without any merit and the same is dismissed accordingly.