Persistent chip shortage to slam brakes, slow car sales this Navratri

Like every year, auto-dealers eagerly waited for Chaitra Navratri for good sales, the persistent shortage of semiconductor chips might slow down manufacturing, which in turn would negatively affect sales this season.

Long waiting periods have become the new normal for car buyers. Customers are now expected to wait anywhere between one and twelve months for delivery, varying with the car segment. For hatchbacks such as the Alto K10 and Hyundai i20, the waiting period is one to two months, while SUVs have a waiting period of 6-12 months.

The Sales Head of Charisma Hyundai Chandigarh, Saurabh Sood, said that are mostly delivering pre-booked vehicles during this festive season. Anyone looking to purchase a Hyundai car now will have to between one and three months, he added.

Regarding the stock of vehicles in their inventory, Sood said that earlier they would have a stock of 100-120 vehicles but have a maximum of 50 vehicles now. A senior Sales Person at Tata Motors Berkley Chandigarh said that the shortage of semiconductors has affected sales by almost 50 per cent. However, this is not due to a drop in demand, which is higher than before, but the difficulty in delivering the vehicles on time.

The long waiting period is making customers think twice before purchasing a car. Amal Bhatnagar, a banker at ICICI Mohali, wants to purchase a new Tata Nexon but is in a fix due to the long waiting period of 3-4 months.

Nitin Sharma a trader and resident of Zirakpur, went to buy a new XUV 700, but when he approached a dealership two weeks before Navratri, he was told that the delivery would not be possible before December 2022.

How did the crisis begin?

Pandemic induced lockdowns forced chip manufacturers to shut down production. While stuck indoors, consumers around the globe bought all sorts of products equipped with microchips such as laptops, Smart TVs, gaming consoles etc., pushing the demand for chip-dependent devices during the pandemic to record levels. This caused such a wide gap between demand and production that chip suppliers are still struggling to clear out the backlog, with more orders pouring in daily.

While there was some speculation that the chip shortage would soon subside, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the progress to slow down yet again as both Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of materials needed to produce chips (Palladium from Russia and neon gas from Ukraine)

What do the numbers say?

The latest retail figures released for February 2022 by the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), highlighted a crisis in sales figures for all vehicle segments. In February 2020, a total of 17,32,161 vehicles were manufactured across all segments, compared to the 15,13,894 recorded in February 2021 and 13,74,516 in February 2022. FADA figures are sourced from 1,391 RTOs in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The Economic Survey (2021 -2022) also shows that car manufacturers had backlogged over seven lakh orders by Dec 2021.

How are companies dealing with the chip shortage?

The chip shortage has forced automakers to adapt and cut production. Major Indian auto giants like Mahindra and Tata are reducing the use of chips in their vehicles. However, this comes with the risk of producing vehicles with lesser features that may not appeal to consumers, who might choose to wait for a car with more features.

Consumers are also shifting their attention to pre-owned cars, leading to a steep rise in market capitalization and sales figures of pre-owned cars globally.

How the future looks for automakers

A rough road lies ahead for the auto manufacturers with the war crisis in Ukraine, high oil prices, low supply chain of chips and an auto market more competitive than ever before.

While the Centre has incentivized the micro chip sector with a Rs 76,000 crore package, it might not be enough to bring the crisis under control.